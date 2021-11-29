Ottawa working to bring South Africa women’s hockey team home after Omicron’s travel ban





The federal government is working hard to get a Canadian hockey team stranded in South Africa back home. The situation arose as a result of the Omicron variant. Sports Secretary Pascale St-Onge called the team on Saturday to reassure that no stone was left unturned, said Jenn Beagan, assistant coach for Field Hockey Canada’s women’s national team. “She also reached out to our team manager for a roughly 20-minute call to let us know that the highest levels of government know we’re here and are working to get us home,” Beagan told Global News in an interview with the northwestern town of Potchefstroom. “Right now we’re just in a holding pattern.”















Read more: Canada’s 1st Omicron Cases Have Landed at Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport Story continues under ad The junior women’s national team landed in South Africa on November 23 to train for the competition’s World Cup on December 5 in Potchefstroom. Within hours, Beagan said, emails and messages began pinging her inbox warning of a contagious new COVID-19 strain in South Africa called Omicron. “Then we started training with the girls and within a few hours we got reports that the borders were closing and things are actually progressing pretty quickly,” Beagan said.















The new variant was named a variant of concern by the World Health Organization on November 26. That same day, several countries, including Canada, Britain, India and Japan, imposed travel bans from several South African countries where the mutation was discovered. Story continues under ad The World Junior Women’s World Cup has been cancelled. Since then, the team has been stuck in Potchefstroom. Read more: Omicron COVID-19 variant poses very high global risk, WHO warns In a written statement, Global Affairs Canada said it is aware that some Canadians have been affected by the travel ban but did not address the hockey team’s situation directly. Trending stories Ryan Reynolds receives the Governor General’s award with a tribute to the song that moves him to tears

Bryan Adams, fully vaccinated, tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time “We can confirm that we are receiving reports from Canadians abroad who have been affected by these new measures. Due to privacy concerns, no further details can be provided,” spokesperson Patricia Skinner wrote. On Twitter , Field Hockey Canada said “[we’re] working to get all our athletes and coaches home safely.” “Parents are aware of the situation and everyone is working together to bring our team home.” Field Hockey Canada supports FIH’s decision to postpone the Womens Junior World Cup. At the moment, FHC is working to get all our athletes and coaches home safely. parents are aware of the situation and everyone is working together to bring our team home. pic.twitter.com/ijk1jbH0Br — Field Hockey Canada (@FieldHockeyCan) Nov 26, 2021 Story continues under ad Beagan said the BC team’s 20 members and five employees train daily and keep themselves busy while waiting for news from Ottawa. “We were told to wait 48 hours while some of the other governments, the EU and the UK make decisions about whether or not to accept flights landing from South Africa,” she explained. “Canada is so far away that we have to land halfway in another country. There are no direct flights.” A charter flight is possible, she added, but first all commercial flight options must be exhausted.















The team is relatively isolated in Potchefstroom because junior teams from other countries hadn’t arrived for training, Beagan said. Spirits are generally good, she added, but the World Cup cancellation was “devastating”. Story continues under ad The team raised more than $160,000 to fund its entry after becoming the first Canadian team to win gold at the Junior Pan American Games in Chile in August. “It’s not just the cancellation of the World Cup, but all the emotions around all the hard work it took to get us here,” she said. Read more: Ontario Investigating 4 Possible COVID-19 Omicron Cases: Chief Medical Officer of Health Canada has now confirmed several of its own cases of the Omicron variant. When the hockey team returns, members will be required to take a COVID-19 test and quarantine at a designated hotel until they get a negative result. Under the new travel restrictions, foreigners who have traveled through southern Africa in the past 14 days are banned from entering the country. The Canadian ban applies to South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. In its written statement, Global Affairs Canada said Canadians in need of “emergency consular assistance” are encouraged to contact the 24-hour Emergency Watch and Response Center at +1-613-996-8885 or [email protected] .ca. Canadian travelers must register with the Registration of Canadians Abroad Service, it added. with files by Aaron D’Andrea View link » <br />

