Lionel Messi wins seventh Ballon d’Or, while Alexia Putellas wins her first women’s title





It is a record win for Messi, who now holds two titles more than his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

While it can be considered a relatively poor year at club level for Messi, he played a pivotal role in helping Argentina win the Copa Amrica title earlier this year.

He also finished as the Spanish league’s top scorer, scoring two goals when Barca won the Copa del Rey.

Before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, Barcelona had finished third in La Liga and knocked out of the Champions League in the first round.

“I am really proud to win the France Football Ballon d’Or again”, Messi said . “It’s incredible to win it for the seventh time. I want to thank my family, my friends and all the people who follow and always support me, because I couldn’t have done it without them.” Messi previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019. Messi beat competition from Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 53 times this calendar year, more than any other player in the top five of Europe’s leagues. The Polish striker was widely expected to win last year’s award before it was canceled due to the pandemic. During his winning speech, Messi said he thought Lewandowski would have won the award last year. “You deserve your Ballon D’Or. Last year everyone agreed that you were the big winner,” said Messi. Before Putellas, she had a year that dreams are made of. The 27-year-old was an instrumental player in Barcelona’s treble-winning season, helping the club to victories in the Champions League, the Spanish League and the Spanish Cup. In 2021, in an outstanding Barcelona side, Putellas looked to be the standout player, with a remarkable 37 goals and 27 assists. She beat her Barcelona teammate Jennifer Hermoso for the award; the third time it has been distributed. It was introduced in 2018 and won by Norway’s Ada Hegerberg, while American Megan Rapinoe became the second winner the following year. Last year’s awards were canceled amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The timing of this season’s awards, in the midst of an international women’s break, has drawn criticism, a decision that has made it difficult for some nominees to attend. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos For example, Australian and Chelsea star Sam Kerr, who is in the running to be crowned the women’s best player, is likely to be a notable absentee at Tuesday’s ceremony with the Matildas against the US in Newcastle. The lists of nominees are compiled by France Football, after which a panel of journalists from around the world vote for the winners. Earlier in the evening, Barcelona star Pedri won the Kopa trophy, which is awarded to the best player for men under 21. Lewandowski did not end the evening empty-handed, however, and was named ‘striker of the year’, a new award introduced this year. Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was awarded the Yashin trophy for best goalkeeper. European champions Chelsea were named Club of the Year, the first team to win that trophy.

