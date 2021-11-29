‘Remarkable Resistance’ – How Cricket World Reacted to Black Caps Draw

Kane Williamson’s Black Caps earned huge admiration and respect for their gritty opening test draw against India.

The Indian legacy of New Zealand’s challenging last-wicket batsmen Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel was not lost in the local media as the Black Caps saw a nail-biting final day in Kanpur to finish at 165-9. Both were born in India, although Ravindra was born in Wellington after his family moved from India, and Patel is from Mumbai.

Two Indian-born cricketers, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra, showed remarkable resilience in fading light and on a deteriorating track to face India’s famed spinners in a thrilling draw, the Times of India gracious to the efforts of the Kiwis as they gave up chasing an unlikely victory and hung around to defy India.

Altaf Qadri/AP New Zealand’s batsmen Will Somerville, left, and Tom Latham braved India for the entirety of the opening session of the final day of the first Test in Kanpur.

They felt the Indian spinners, led by Ravindra Jadeja, delivered one of their most tenacious performances of recent times, but the final wicket score resulted in 8.4 nervous overs before poor light ended the game 12 minutes early.

The Times of India noted that the result was the first time New Zealand had gone unbeaten for 10 Test matches (eight wins, two draws) with the current streak starting against India at the start of 2020.

It was one of India’s hardest-fought home games in recent times and no one would blame New Zealand’s ‘good men’ for showing their wares again in adversity.

ARJUN SINGH/ Photography Sports New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel after securing a draw against India.

Specialist cricket site ESPNCricInfo labeled the game an exciting test match and also paid tribute to the two batsmen there at the end.

While the slight situation may have helped them, New Zealand had to earn their big break, the CricInfo report said.

While applauding the belated exploits, they also noted the pivotal start of the fifth day by the Kiwis.

As big as Ravindra and Ajaz played in saving the match, the result was also hugely credited to Tom Latham and night watchman Will Somerville, who pulled out all of the first session to a second wicket score of 32.1 overs.

Altaf Qadri/AP New Zealand batsmen Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel relish the moment as poor light stops play at the end of the test against India.

Cricinfo felt the conditions were playing into the hands of the mighty Indian spin division but they were ultimately frustrated for the past hour.

One good ball was all they needed, but on this day it wasn’t to be.

The Indian Express labeled the match an epic final day and a draw for all ages as they also played the Indian connection with New Zealand.

Fate brought Rachin and Ajaz together and they seized the moment. Not sure how their careers would progress from here, but they have accumulated memories of their lives during those 52 balls.

There was more drama and an outpouring of emotion in the last 10 minutes than in the entire game: calls, reviews, chats, umpires flipping the light meter, deafening chants from the stands, chirping field players, falling edges, pitch tricks and rarely kick the ball thigh-high.

From hope to despondency, despair to agony, the stadium was shrouded in a jumble of emotions. In the mix of everything, New Zealand’s last-wicket pair remained unperturbed.

The match between the top two ranked teams in a replay of the World Test Championship was not lost further afield.

The head at Fox Sports in Australia shouted: How goods test cricket? Brave last-wicket stand saves Kiwis in exciting draw with India.

A brave last wicket stand crushed India’s hopes of victory as New Zealand batted until the sun set in a thrilling finish, their report read.