Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic end Italy’s Davis Cup dreams in Turin | ATP tour





Jannik Sinner made a dramatic comeback to keep Italy’s chances alive against Croatia on Monday’s Davis Cup Finals, but Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic quickly halted Italy’s momentum to send their country to the semi-finals. Mektic and Pavic, who won nine tour-level titles this year, defeated Sinner and Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-4 in 79 minutes to reach the quarterfinals for Croatia, 2-1. The No. 1 FedEx ATP Doubles Team at the end of the year didn’t get a breakpoint in their win. Mektic and Pavic were familiar with the Pala Alpitour, having reached the semifinals of the Nitto ATP Finals last week. The Croats now face Serbia or Kazakhstan in Madrid for a place in the championship.

Photo credits: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Sinner, who also participated last week at the same venue in the Nitto ATP Finals, had his back against the wall as he took the field against former world No. 3 Marin Cilic. But the Italian showed a mix of guts and flair to beat Cilic 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 to tie the score. Sinner was a set and break-down against the 33-year-old, who served for the match, before rallying after two hours and 43 minutes in front of a rowdy crowd in Turin. The world number 10 committed just 11 unforced errors and raised his arms in delight after taking the win on his second match point. “The important thing is that we are still here,” Sinner said in his court interview. “It’s the most amazing feeling. We will try to do the best in doubles. I just tried to stay there. It wasn’t easy to break it before the game, but I just tried my best. We are at 1-1 here.” You May Also Like: Who’s Your Favorite Player and Team? Vote now in 2021 ATP Awards In the first game of the draw, Borna Gojo surprised world number 27 Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(2), 2-6, 6-2 to give Croatia a 1-0 lead. The world No. 279 played way above his FedEx ATP rankings against Sonego, hitting 20 winners and hitting with a lot of power and depth to prevail after two hours and 19 minutes. “It feels great,” Gojo said in his court interview. “We knew we had to get a point from the two singles. We have confidence in our doubles team. The support has been incredible. They are so loud. Some of my closest friends and family are here and I want to support them with all my heart. come.” View all Davis Cup results

