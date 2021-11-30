Bettman played a role in Habs hiring Gorton to run hockey operations

Article content
One of the people who advised Geoff Molson to hire Jeff Gorton was none other than NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.
“Gary and I have a great relationship and we talk about these things all the time,” Habs owner Geoff Molson said of NHL commissioner.
Gary and I have a great relationship and we talk about these things all the time, Molson said Monday when asked if he had spoken with Bettman before hiring Gorton as Canadiens’ new executive vice president of hockey operations. And when I have a situation I’m trying to figure out, he’s one of those people I trust and rely on for his opinion. So when the name Jeff Gorton popped up, sure (he spoke to Bettman). Because he knows him, he works in the NHL or in the NHL since yesterday and that’s how they got to know each other. He has also been to the New York market. So someone like Gary definitely has a valued opinion and I appreciate that.
Gorton, who has signed a long-term contract with the Canadiens, worked as an analyst with the NHL Network after being fired as GM of the New York Rangers in May.
A source told the Montreal Gazette that Bettman also recommended Gorton for the GM job at Chicago after Stan Bowman resigned last month after an investigation revealed the Blackhawks’ allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the Stanley Cup. run of the teams in 2010.
I think when you do your research on Jeff Gorton, you find that he has a very good reputation not only as a person, but also as a general manager and as someone who can build relationships, Molson said. When I met him, I was deeply impressed. And when I talked about him with other people around me, there were only positive things to say about him. So I think they would all really enjoy having him here. It will be a breath of fresh air and a fresh start is very important to me.
Gorton will lead the search for a new bilingual GM to replace Marc Bergevin and a new director of amateur scouting to replace assistant GM Trevor Timmins, who were both fired Sunday. Molson said his role will not change.
This decision to restructure the leadership of hockey operations has nothing to do with my role as president, Molson said. In the past Marc was responsible for the hockey performances, now there are two (persons). This is completely my decision which I think will make this team better.
In terms of Jeff and what his vision is, I think Jeff will come here and start a process to find the general manager to work alongside him, Molson added. But Jeff comes here and the new person comes here, and they’re going to assess the situation and they’re going to develop an identity that they want to have for this team and that’s their job, that’s not really my job. All I can say about Jeff is that he has many, many years of experience in various roles, not just from a recruiting perspective or a scouting perspective, but also as an assistant general manager and general manager of two teams (the Boston Bruins and the Rangers). ) and to bring that broad and deep experience, I have no doubt that he and the new person will be able to develop a vision.
When asked whether Gorton and the new GM will be given carte blanche when it comes to making changes, Molson said: The two will work together to make good decisions in the best interests of the organization. If something team-related has to be done, the general manager should be ultimately responsible in making that decision, should be accountable for it. But as far as everything else goes, I personally live in the business world and I see my teams working together and making decisions together, and to have two people think about making a smart decision is much better than one person, especially in this market .
