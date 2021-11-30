S. Korean Table Tennis Team Compete in World Championship Final: The DONG-A ILBO





Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon will advance to the final of the World Table Tennis Championship as South Korean players for the first time. The South Korean team of Jang and Lim, the world’s number 16, defeated the Japanese team of Yukiya Uda and Shunsuke Togami 3-1 in the men’s doubles semifinal of the World Table Tennis Championship in Huston on Monday. The South Korean players were defeated by the Japanese team 1-3 in the final of the Asian Table Tennis Championship. However, they took a win in just one month on the bigger stage, putting their name on the history of South Korean table tennis. I enjoyed every match instead of feeling pressured. I will bring a gold medal for South Korean table tennis, Jang said. The Swedish team has good energy, as they defeated China twice and reached the final. But we have performed better in big games, said Lim confidently. The combination of a right-handed player and a left-handed player is advantageous for doubles. The combination of two players is great, said KBG table tennis team manager Choi Hyun-jin, who has coached both players. Left-handed Lim makes the next ball easy with a strong backhand when receiving a ball, and right-handed Jang scores with a forehand, which is his strength. South Korean table tennis players have earned a total of eight bronze medals at world championships, starting with the team of Ahn Jae-hyung and Yoo Nam-kyu in the 1978 New Delhi Championship to the team of Lee Sang-soo and Jeong Young-sik in the 2017 Düsseldorf Championship. The most recent gold medal won by a South Korean player in a world championship was the South Korean-Chinese team of Yang Ha-eun and Xu Xin in the 2015 Suzhou Championship mixed doubles. The final is Tuesday. The South Koreans will take on the Swedish team of Kristian Karlsson and Mattias Falck, who defeated the Chinese team of Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun 3-0. The Swedish team also defeated another Chinese team of Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin in the quarterfinals. [email protected]

