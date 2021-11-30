Hyderabad’s jumbo cricket teams raise eyebrows

Hyderabad: A new controversy is brewing in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) with the roster of two teams: Under-19 for Cooch Behar and senior squad for Vijay Hazare’s one-day tournament. Although Hyderabad has already started their Elite Group D league game against Tripura in the four-day Cooch Behar tournament, there is no official announcement from the team. The Vijay Hazare team has also not been announced. The tournament starts on December 8.

What intrigues a few club secretaries is that a jumbo team of 25 to 26 players is chosen by Hyderabad, much against the BCCI standard of 20 members and other support staff. Usually a 16-man team is selected for each BCCI tournament. But since the Covid-19 pandemic, BCCI has allowed 20 players plus a support staff of eight to nine members.

HCA chairman Mohammed Azharuddin defended the selection of 25 members and said he had asked permission from the BCCI to send more players and fewer support staff. But a club secretary said that in that case, the HCA chairman would have to circulate the details of the letter sent to BCCI with the clubs, regarding permission to choose a jumbo team.

“By choosing a jumbo team, they are breaking all standards. Is it necessary to send that many players? Hyderabad is the only state to have sent a large contingent,” the club secretary said.

However, given the recent performances of the Hyderabad Under-19 and senior team, it was one of the best in recent years. The Under-19 team lost in the semifinals of the Vinoo Mankad tournament while the senior team fell in the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. “There is no denying that both teams have done well. But there are allegations that despite poor performances, players are being selected in the jumbo teams. Merit has faded into the background,” said another club secretary.

Apart from that, the local leagues have also stopped abruptly. “The three-day competition was canceled and so was the one-day tournament. How can they stop or postpone tournaments? Will county or Ranji matches be stopped if Test matches are held? There has to be a system,” he says.

