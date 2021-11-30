Sports
Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 12 game
One more week, another “Monday Night Football” game that will have a significant impact on the Wild Card. This one will be between two NFC teams fighting to stay relevant. Every team desperately needs a win to stay alive in the race for a number 6 or 7 seed.
The team more desperate for a win is the Seahawks. Seattle dropped to 3-7 after starting the season with a 2-2 record. They’ve been struggling since Russell Wilson injured his finger in a week 5 loss to the Rams, and even Pete Carroll is showing signs of frustration.
That said, Seattle will face the Washington Football Team in Week 12. Washington has played very well in the last two games, taking victories over NFC South foes Tampa Bay and Carolina. Washington’s defense is starting to take shape and if they can make a push, they will have a chance to make some noise in the playoffs. A win would improve them to 5-6 on the season, and that would put them well within reach of some of the other Wild Card hopefuls in the NFC.
Here’s everything you need to know about ESPN’s Week 12 “Monday Night Football” game, including kickoff time and more.
Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?
- matchup: Seahawks in Washington
- Venue: FedEx field in Landover, Md.
Washington (4-6) will host the Seahawks (3-7) on “Monday Night Football” on Week 12. This match-up has happened only 21 times in NFL history, and their 2021 meeting won’t be until the sixth. have been since the beginning of the 2011 NFL season.
Washington enters this game and has won back-to-back games after his farewell week. The team has improved to 4-6 this season and is a short distance from a Wild Card berth. Washington’s defense is much better, having averaged 20 points in his two wins against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers and Cam Newton’s Panthers.
If Washington is to continue its winning streak, it will need its defense to play well again. It will also need Taylor Heinicke to continue to perform well. Heinicke has completed 77.8 percent of his passes for 462 yards and four touchdowns in the two wins. The Seahawks are one of only two teams to give up over 400 yards in total per game, so it’s up to Heinicke to take advantage of that.
The Seahawks have struggled in recent weeks, despite the return of Russell Wilson. They are 1-5 in their last six games and have scored just 13 points in their last two games. Wilson appears to be experiencing some ill effects from the finger injury that sidelined him for three games, and perhaps his four-week return from an injury that would take six to eight weeks to heal was premature.
Wilson will have to bring his A-game against Washington. Washington high school had some weak performances this year and could struggle to keep DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in check. But Wilson will have to show that he is able to pass them the ball, and his offensive line will have to give him enough time to get the ball in the field as well.
What time is the NFL game tonight?
- Date: Monday 29 November
- Time20:15 ET
“Monday Night Football” starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday evening game in 2021 is scheduled at that time.
What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?
- TV channel: ESPN
- live stream: Watch ESPN| ESPN App | fuboTV
“Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN week 11. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Lisa Salters (side reporter) make up the broadcast team.
Streamers can watch this match by using fuboTV,which offers a 7-day free trial.
Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the match on DAZN free with a 30-day trial.
NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’
Because “Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game.
Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.
Seattle Seahawks 2021 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|kick-off time
|TV
|1
|Sept 12th
|at Colts
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|2
|Sept 19
|vs. Titans
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|3
|Sept 26
|at Vikings
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|4
|October 3
|at 49ers
|16:05 ET
|Fox
|5
|Oct 7 (Thurs)
|vs. Rams
|20:20 ET
|Fox/NFLN/Amazon
|6
|October 17
|at Steelers
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|7
|25 Oct (Monday)
|vs. saints
|8:15 pm
|ESPN
|8
|Oct 31
|vs. Jaguars
|16:05 ET
|CBS
|9
|BYE
|–
|–
|–
|10
|Nov 14
|at Packers
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|11
|November 21st
|vs cardinals
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|12
|Nov 29 (Monday)
|in Washington
|20:15 ET
|ESPN
|13
|5th of December
|vs. 49ers
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|14
|12 December
|at Texans
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|15
|Dec 19
|at Rams
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|16
|December 26
|vs. bears
|16:05 ET
|Fox
|17
|January 2nd
|vs. lions
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|18
|January 9
|at Cardinals
|16:25 ET
|Fox
Washington Football Team Schedule 2021
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|kick-off time
|TV
|1
|Sept 12th
|vs. chargers
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|2
|September 16
|vs. Giants (Thurs)
|20:20 ET
|NFL
|3
|Sept 26
|at Bills
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|4
|October 3
|at Falcons
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|5
|October 10
|vs. saints
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|6
|October 17
|vs. Chiefs
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|7
|Oct 24
|at Packers
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|8
|Oct 31
|at Broncos
|16:25 ET
|Fox
|9
|November 7th
|Bye
|10
|Nov 14
|vs. pirates
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|11
|November 21st
|at Panthers
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|12
|Nov 29
|vs. Seahawks (Monday)
|20:15 ET
|ESPN
|13
|5th of December
|at Raiders
|16:05 ET
|Fox
|14
|12 December
|vs. cowboys
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|15
|18 or 19 Dec
|at Eagles (Sat. or so.)
|To be determined
|To be determined
|16
|Dec 26 (SNF)
|at Cowboys
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|17
|January 2nd
|vs. Eagles
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|18
|January 9
|at Giants
|13:00 ET
|Fox
Monday evening Football schedule 2021
There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” matches in 2021, even if there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has been extended to 17 games in 18 weeks. In week 18 there will be no ‘Monday night football’; all matches are played on Sundays.
|Week
|Date
|matchup
|Week 1
|Sep 13
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Week 2
|September 20th
|Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
|week 3
|27 Sept
|Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|Week 4
|4 October
|Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
|Week 5
|11 October
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
|week 6
|Oct 18
|Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
|week 7
|October 25
|Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
|week 8
|November 1st
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
|week 9
|Nov 8
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
|week 10
|Nov 15
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
|week 11
|Nov 22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
|Week 12
|Nov 29
|Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Week 13
|Dec 6
|Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
|Week 14
|Dec 13
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Week 15
|the 20th of December
|Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Week 16
|December 27
|New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
|Week 17
|January 3rd
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
