Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 12 game

One more week, another “Monday Night Football” game that will have a significant impact on the Wild Card. This one will be between two NFC teams fighting to stay relevant. Every team desperately needs a win to stay alive in the race for a number 6 or 7 seed.

The team more desperate for a win is the Seahawks. Seattle dropped to 3-7 after starting the season with a 2-2 record. They’ve been struggling since Russell Wilson injured his finger in a week 5 loss to the Rams, and even Pete Carroll is showing signs of frustration.

That said, Seattle will face the Washington Football Team in Week 12. Washington has played very well in the last two games, taking victories over NFC South foes Tampa Bay and Carolina. Washington’s defense is starting to take shape and if they can make a push, they will have a chance to make some noise in the playoffs. A win would improve them to 5-6 on the season, and that would put them well within reach of some of the other Wild Card hopefuls in the NFC.

Here’s everything you need to know about ESPN’s Week 12 “Monday Night Football” game, including kickoff time and more.

MORE:Watch Seahawks in Washington live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

matchup : Seahawks in Washington

: Seahawks in Washington Venue: FedEx field in Landover, Md.

Washington (4-6) will host the Seahawks (3-7) on “Monday Night Football” on Week 12. This match-up has happened only 21 times in NFL history, and their 2021 meeting won’t be until the sixth. have been since the beginning of the 2011 NFL season.

Washington enters this game and has won back-to-back games after his farewell week. The team has improved to 4-6 this season and is a short distance from a Wild Card berth. Washington’s defense is much better, having averaged 20 points in his two wins against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers and Cam Newton’s Panthers.

If Washington is to continue its winning streak, it will need its defense to play well again. It will also need Taylor Heinicke to continue to perform well. Heinicke has completed 77.8 percent of his passes for 462 yards and four touchdowns in the two wins. The Seahawks are one of only two teams to give up over 400 yards in total per game, so it’s up to Heinicke to take advantage of that.

The Seahawks have struggled in recent weeks, despite the return of Russell Wilson. They are 1-5 in their last six games and have scored just 13 points in their last two games. Wilson appears to be experiencing some ill effects from the finger injury that sidelined him for three games, and perhaps his four-week return from an injury that would take six to eight weeks to heal was premature.

Wilson will have to bring his A-game against Washington. Washington high school had some weak performances this year and could struggle to keep DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in check. But Wilson will have to show that he is able to pass them the ball, and his offensive line will have to give him enough time to get the ball in the field as well.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Monday 29 November

: Monday 29 November Time20:15 ET

“Monday Night Football” starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday evening game in 2021 is scheduled at that time.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN live stream: Watch ESPN| ESPN App | fuboTV

“Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN week 11. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Lisa Salters (side reporter) make up the broadcast team.

Streamers can watch this match by using fuboTV,which offers a 7-day free trial.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the match on DAZN free with a 30-day trial.

NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

Because “Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game.

Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.

Seattle Seahawks 2021 Schedule

Week Date Opponent kick-off time TV 1 Sept 12th at Colts 13:00 ET Fox 2 Sept 19 vs. Titans 16:25 ET CBS 3 Sept 26 at Vikings 16:25 ET Fox 4 October 3 at 49ers 16:05 ET Fox 5 Oct 7 (Thurs) vs. Rams 20:20 ET Fox/NFLN/Amazon 6 October 17 at Steelers 20:20 ET NBC 7 25 Oct (Monday) vs. saints 8:15 pm ESPN 8 Oct 31 vs. Jaguars 16:05 ET CBS 9 BYE – – – 10 Nov 14 at Packers 16:25 ET CBS 11 November 21st vs cardinals 16:25 ET Fox 12 Nov 29 (Monday) in Washington 20:15 ET ESPN 13 5th of December vs. 49ers 20:20 ET NBC 14 12 December at Texans 13:00 ET Fox 15 Dec 19 at Rams 16:25 ET Fox 16 December 26 vs. bears 16:05 ET Fox 17 January 2nd vs. lions 16:25 ET Fox 18 January 9 at Cardinals 16:25 ET Fox

Washington Football Team Schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent kick-off time TV 1 Sept 12th vs. chargers 13:00 ET CBS 2 September 16 vs. Giants (Thurs) 20:20 ET NFL 3 Sept 26 at Bills 13:00 ET Fox 4 October 3 at Falcons 13:00 ET Fox 5 October 10 vs. saints 13:00 ET CBS 6 October 17 vs. Chiefs 13:00 ET CBS 7 Oct 24 at Packers 13:00 ET CBS 8 Oct 31 at Broncos 16:25 ET Fox 9 November 7th Bye 10 Nov 14 vs. pirates 13:00 ET Fox 11 November 21st at Panthers 13:00 ET Fox 12 Nov 29 vs. Seahawks (Monday) 20:15 ET ESPN 13 5th of December at Raiders 16:05 ET Fox 14 12 December vs. cowboys 13:00 ET Fox 15 18 or 19 Dec at Eagles (Sat. or so.) To be determined To be determined 16 Dec 26 (SNF) at Cowboys 20:20 ET NBC 17 January 2nd vs. Eagles 13:00 ET Fox 18 January 9 at Giants 13:00 ET Fox

Monday evening Football schedule 2021

There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” matches in 2021, even if there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has been extended to 17 games in 18 weeks. In week 18 there will be no ‘Monday night football’; all matches are played on Sundays.