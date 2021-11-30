Durango says pickleball is too loud for outdoor tennis courts – The Durango Herald

City is looking for other spaces where residents can play

With pickleball growing in popularity, the city of Durango is looking for outdoor spaces where it can host players from the burgeoning sport.

In many rural communities, pickleball players are allowed to play on tennis courts, but not in Durango.

Parks and Recreation Director Ture Nycum said many of the tennis courts owned by the city of Durango are in neighborhoods, and the sport of pickleball can be a little loud for that environment.

It makes putting pickleball courts on our tennis courts difficult, not physically, but using them, Nycum said. The sound pickleball creates from the clicking of the paddles on the ball tends to be disruptive in a neighborhood environment.

It’s a problem that communities across the country need to address.

Nycum said he recognizes that there are a number of people who love pickleball and that the city wants to develop outdoor courts on one of its properties in the future.

“I’m reopening talks about where we can put pickleball courts permanently,” he said. We were looking for a few options on our properties. … We tried to find shelter, but it’s just not as easy as you might think.

Nycum said that if the city quickly finds a place to develop outside of pickleball courts, it probably won’t be until 2023 at the earliest before those courts may be open to the public.

We’d love to have it this coming spring and summer season, but realistically, finding a location and building pickleball courts probably won’t happen until 2023, he said.

Nycum said he is open to community suggestions for pickleball venues, and is working with the local pickleball community to address the lack of outdoor courts.

We even tried to get creative and find some open areas that are asphalted where we can set up temporary courthouses, he said. If anyone has any ideas or suggestions, they were all ears.

In the past, the city has partnered with the school district to enable pickleball at Needham Elementary School and Durango High School.

We put pickleball lines on the elementary school lanes this summer, and that created another problem with the neighborhood because of the noise created by the pickleball, Nycum said.

In high school, tennis courts were resurfaced and no pickleball lines were added as part of that project.

Pickleball is allowed in the Durango Community Recreation Center, but there are no outdoor options in town for pickleball players.

It’s very popular, said Assistant Recreation Director Kelli Jaycox.

Jaycox said that in the morning when courts are specifically scheduled for pickleball, about 25 to 30 players appear daily.

If you came in at 10:30 a.m., you’d see about 25 people in the gym playing pickleball, she said.

