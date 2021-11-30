Chicago Blackhawks Outlook Updates:- Second City Hockey

Like their parent club the Blackhawks, the Rockford IceHogs have been offensively limited in recent games, scoring just two goals per game in four of their last five games. The good news, though, is that the IceHogs blueline has improved the most over that period, especially offensively.

2017 second-rounder Ian Mitchell led the defenders and all IceHogs players overall in points (4) over the last five games while Jakub Galvas (fifth round, 2017), Isaac Phillips (fifth round, 2020), and Alec Regula (acquired via trade in 2019) all contributed one goal and two assists in the same period. Nothing but Nicolas Beaudin (first round, 2018) has not scored a point in recent games. The transition work, passing and shooting was noticeably strong from these defenders.

Note that the defenders are all rotated in terms of pairs and roles in the team. In the most recent games, Galvas has been with Beaudin in a more traditional defense-first combination, while Mitchell and Phillips are together in offensive situations. Regula tends to be paired with the extra defenders, which include: Chad Krys (second round, 2016) who is still technically a Blackhawks prospect, but has faded in organizational priority and has been healthy scratched on five games so far this season.

For the attackers, some of the production issues are due to both Lukas Reichel (first round, 2020) and Josiah Slavin (Seventh Round, 2018) have cooled down since their hot start, producing just two points and one goal in the last five games respectively. Reichel still leads the IceHogs with seven goals and 12 points in 15 games. Slavin is in a tie for third place with eight points from 15 games, and he was moved to the second line in the center on Sunday due to a shortage of centers. It will be interesting to see what he does in such a role.

Unfortunately, Reichel was injured in Sunday night’s game against the Milwaukee Admirals after a heavy hit from behind threw him head-on against the boards. After the game, coach Anders Sorensen said Reichel is now under evaluation and an update on his status is likely to come on Tuesday.

Lucky for Rockford, 2019 Trade Acquisition Alexander Nylander and selection third round 2017 Andrei Altybarmakyan and Evan Barratt found a bit of a spark lately. Nylander has three points in his last five games, including the winning goal in Sunday night’s game against the Admirals, and was moved to the top line for Sunday after Brett Connolly was injured the night before. Altybarmakyan had two assists in his last four games and was also moved to the top line due to injuries, while Barratt had four points (2 G, 2 A) in his last five games and remains on the second line.

Unfortunately, those were the production breaks for future prospects, because none of them? Michel Tepl (fourth round, 2019), Jakub for (European Free Player, 2021) or Cam Morrison (NCAA free agent, 2020) have registered a point since the last update of the prospects. Neither of them were particularly impressive in other aspects of the game during that period.

European free agent Arvid Sderblom has stayed solid in the net with a save percentage of 0.916 in three games, including stopping 36 of 37 shots in a 2-1 win Sunday night. It’s interesting to see what Sderblom could do if he’s consistently faced with a lighter workload.

In the NCAA:

Drew Commesso (G) | Alex Vlasic (D), Boston University

Second round choice 2020 clerk has improved slightly from his last three starts, but still lacks consistency. He posted back-to-back 0.935 or better save percentages against Northeastern University, a team that is the top three in the Hockey East conference, but then conceded six goals against on 29 shots Sunday night against Colorado College, a team bottom of the league. NCHC.

After a quiet start to the season, Vlasic (Second Round, 2019) scored three assists in his last three games, while maintaining his strong defensive play on the top pair for the Terriers. While Hell will never be a speed demon of his size, Vlasic has seen noticeable improvement in his skating this season which could help as he makes the inevitable switch to professional hockey in the coming years.

Stanislav Demin (D), University of Massachusetts-Amherst

After moving to UMass in hopes of better playing opportunities, demin was fine, but not particularly noteworthy for the Minutemen this season. He played at number 4 or 5 among defenders in a mostly defensive role and just earned his second point (an assist) of the season before the Thanksgiving break. Demin was acquired from Las Vegas in 2020 as part of the Robin Lehner trade.

Wyatt Kaiser (D) | Connor Kelley (D), University of Minnesota-Duluth

Arguably the best skater among the Blackhawks defensive prospects, emperor (Third Round, 2020) recently missed a few games due to illness, but otherwise remains impressive in his two-way game. He had one assist and averaged almost 25 minutes in his last two games.

His typical partner, Kelly (Seventh Round, 2021), himself missed a game before the Thanksgiving break as an injury precaution, but looked great on return, with two assists in two games last weekend.

Ryder Rolston (RW) | Landon Slaggert (LW), our lady



Ryder Rolston acquired in 2021 from Colorado as part of the Carl Soderberg trade doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, as he took a further three points (2 G, 1 A) in his last two games.

Despite playing well Landon Slaggert had zero points in his two games. Hopefully hell will soon be rewarded for his good game.

For juniors:

Taige Harding (R), AJHL

hardening (Third Round, 2021) was named AJHL Defensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row and for the fourth time this season. He has six points in his last six games, including two winning goals against rivals from the North Division.

Ethan Del Mastro (D), OHL

Although co-concept choice for 2021 Del Mastro (fourth round) is best known for his defensive play, it is his offensive instincts that have received critical acclaim lately. The Mississauga Steelheads captain has a solid production of three points (2 G, 1 A) in his last six games and drives the game to start other offensive efforts not shown on the scoresheet.

Chicago prospect Ethan Del Mastro (#77 in blue) is having a night. Squeezes up to grab the loose puck and goes to the top shelf for his third goal of the season. He also signed his fourth assist of the season earlier in the period. pic.twitter.com/ZOlWdvKwgW Josh Tessler (@JoshTessler_) Nov 19, 2021

Louis Crevier, D (QMJHL)

crevier (Seventh Round, 2020) continues to have a quietly effective season as the No. 1 defenders for the Qubec Remparts. He may never impress offensively, having provided just two assists in his last six games, but he has shown a calm, disciplined approach to defense so far this season.

Nolan Allan (D), Colton Dach (C), Jalen Luypen (C/LW), WHL

The typical defense-first Allan (first round, 2021) may have to be considered a two-way defender in the future as his newfound attack appears legitimate. He earned an additional four points (all assists) in his last five games with the Prince Albert Raiders, placing him in the top 30 defenders in the WHL. That last point may not seem like a big deal, but it considers that the offense hasn’t been a major part of Allans’ play for the past two seasons.

roof (second round, 2021) has cooled a bit in the last six games with just two goals, but he has contributed to other goals by living for the net on the top line and first power play unit. He did score a handy shootout goal to win the Kelowna Rockets 2-1 against the Spokane Chiefs on Saturday.

Luypens The high production rate is still going strong, with a point-per-game over his last five games with the Edmonton Oil Kings. Hes now 17th in points in WHL not bad for a seventh rounder (2021).

In Europe:

Niklas Nordgren (RW) | Antti Saarela (LW), Finland

After scoring four points in four matches with Peliitat in Mestis, Nordgren (third round 2018) promoted to the Lahden Pelicans in Liiga. Hes has been on the second line and has one goal in two games.

Choice fourth round 2019 Saarelas strong productive start continued with two assists in three games with Ilves in Liiga. He is also increasingly bumped into the lineup and has been the top left wing for a handful of games now.

Artur Kayumov (RW) | Ilya Safonov (D), KHL

Kayumov (second round, 2016) saw a small increase in his production in the last seven games as a result of a three-pointer on November 15, taking his points tally to 13 points (9 G, 4 A) in 30 games. This percentage of 0.43 points per game is still lower than last season, but higher than the season before.

After missing five games due to injury, Safonov back in the middle of the fourth line for Ak Bars Kazan on Sunday. He didn’t register any points, but he played a solid controlling role, with his line having the lowest odds at rate for the game.