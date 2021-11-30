Table tennis players vow to take action after racist incident during match





Table tennis authorities have vowed to take action to prevent a repeat of racist incidents after spectators heard yellow banana screams as Chinese star Liang Jingkuns shone at the World Championships. One heard a fan yellow banana, yellow! during Liang’s round of 16 win at the George R Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. The world No. 9 Liang was attacked while leading 8-4 in the deciding game against Liam Pitchford, before finally scrambling to take a 4-3 win. Pitchford, ranked 15, ate a banana as a snack while Liang spoke to his coach when a small group of fans joined in the offensive chant. While it appeared as if the man said that Pitchford was eating a banana, as the word banana is an insult to the yellow variety in English slang, and based on the actual circumstances, it is also reasonable to suspect that he actually a racist insult to Liang, read an article in The World Time. While the International Table Tennis Federation denounced the incident and confirmed that they were taking it very, very seriously. Liang Jingkun from China takes on Fan Zhendong from China (US TODAY) We received a complaint from the Chinese Table Tennis Association and noticed something ourselves one evening, Steve Dainton, Group CEO of the ITTF, told China Media Group in Houston. And as soon as we got that complaint, together with the local organizers, we took it very, very seriously and started taking action. If anything was ever heard again, we’d take those people out, Dainton added. The incident comes amid attempts by tournament organizers to promote unity and inclusivity after 50 years of ping pong diplomacy involving two US-Chinese pairs in the mixed doubles event. Wang Manyu and American Kanak Jha advanced to the round of 16, while China’s Lin Gaoyuan and US Lily Zhang broke up in the semis, falling 3-2 to Japanese duo Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata. Its taken very, very, very seriously by ITTF, said governing bodies chairman Petra Sorling. We stand up to racism, and for us, table tennis. For everyone. Because Life is reality, it’s not just our motto. Liang was eventually eliminated from the semi-finals in the men’s singles when world No. 1 Fan Zhendong proved his class in a 4-1 win and advanced to Monday’s final against Swede Truls Moregard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/table-tennis-racist-yellow-banana-liang-jingkun-b1966094.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos