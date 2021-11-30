Rutgers Basketball for men returns on Tuesday to take on well-known opponent Clemson

Tuesday 30 November 2021 | 9:00 am

Jersey Mike’s Arena | Piscataway, New Jersey

TV:ESPN 2 (PxP: Kevin Brown Color: John Crispin)

Radio:Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network (WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM; PXP: Chris Carlin and color: Austin Johnson)

PISTCAWAY, NJ The Rutgers men’s basketball team hosts the Clemson Tigers in the ACC/BIG Ten Challenge at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Tuesday night on ESPN 2.

head coach Steve Pikiell will look to straighten things out at home against the Tigers and what better opponent than the opponent Rutgers defeated in the 2020-21 NCAA tournament, taking RU’s first tournament win since 1983.

The Scarlet Knights have lost their last three games by a total of seven points after losing to UMass on a winning shot at the Mullins Center on Saturday afternoon. The Minutemen defeated RU 85-83, on a three-pointer from junior guard Noah Fernandes as time ran out.

It is the third game in a row that an opponent has fired a winning shot in the closing seconds to give the Scarlet Knights their current record of (3-3).

“Clemson is an excellent defensive team,” said Pkiell. “UMass wants to play those games in the 90s and Clemson plays those games in the 50s easily. You have to get out and get something easy to get it. It’s going to be war.”

Clemson last time out

Clemson University men’s basketball dominated Charleston Friday afternoon in a 91-59 win at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers (5-2) were led by Nick Honor’s game-high 17 points and seven assists. Al-Amir Dawes, a product of Newark, NJ, added 16 points and seven rebounds.

PJ Hall and Naz Bohannon each scored 10 points.

Clemson scored 20 points in the first 14:40 (1.4 points per minute) of the match and then scored 71 points in the final 25:20 (2.8 points per minute). The Tigers used a 25-7 run that spanned the end of the opening stanza and the beginning of the second.

Clemson scored 54 points in the second half, setting a new season record and almost the most in a second half under Head Coach Brad Brownell.

Clemson dominated the paint outscoring Charleston Southern 42-16. The Tigers-bank also outperformed the Buccaneers (2-4) by a margin of 30-28.

“We’re going from the UMass game to a completely different style in Clemson,” Pkiell said. “You have to get ready for a completely different team in two days. We had 11-of-12 stops in defense in the game against Merrimack. Last night we gave away 11 scores in 12 possession. Which team do we want to be “We have signs showed we can be great defensively.”

Scouting Clemson

The Scarlet Knights will have to look to rule out the gunmen in the perimeter in Tuesday night’s game after UMass shot exactly 50 percent of the three-point range on Saturday.

Clemson leads the ACC and is third nationally in 3-point shooting with a 44.1 percent clip (64-for-145). Nick Honor is one of only two players nationally to have a 55.0 percent field goal percentage, a 50 percent field goal percentage and more than 30 assists in the season to date.

Honor scored a season-high 19 points against. Temple earlier in the season where he upgraded those numbers, finishing 7-for-7 from the field and 4-for-4 from three.

Gallery: (3-20-2021) Men’s Basketball Beats Clemson in NCAA Tournament

What should you pay attention to?

RU made school history with the team ball division against UMass.

Saturday marked the first time an RU team had 25 assists on the road since 1992, when the Scarlet Knights played St. Bonaventure at the Reilly Center in February 1992.

25 team assists is the highest total for a Rutgers men’s basketball team in a game since the 2011-12 team played at home to UMBC in November 2011. That was one day less than exactly 10 years ago. AN Steve Pikiell The coached Rutgers team has never had 25 assists in a single game this weekend.

Search for Pikiell’s team to continue sharing the rock in this game with balanced scoring attack. The Scarlet Knights also had a season high of six players in double digits on Saturday.

RU saw undergrads Jaden Jones and Mawot Mag both scored season-highs in points on Saturday. Both players will continue to be part of the rotation heading into Big Ten play.

Key quote from the head coach

“I’m looking forward to the test we have against Clemson,” said Pkiell. “I’m looking forward to our young boys continuing to make strides and gear them up for the Big Ten schedule that’s just around the corner.”

History against Clemson

RU is a career (2-1) against the Tigers with the last win on the big stage. The Tigers will try to avenge Rutgers by sending them home after a 60-56 first-round loss of last year’s NCAA tournament.

The number 10 placed Scarlet Knights upset the no. 7 seed Tigers. Jacob Young , Geo Baker and Caleb McConnell each led the team with 13 points. Baker had a late basket to freeze the win. McConnell had his second career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Top Rutgers artists of late

Along with Jones and Mag, many other players on the Rutgers offensive side of the ball are playing as good as ever.

Center Cliff Omoruyi tied his career high in points for a game (16) and field goals scored (seven) on Saturday. Omoruyi shot 7-for-9 from the field and added eight rebounds and one block.

McConnell had career highs on Saturday in both assists (nine) and steals (six).

graduated student Ralph Gonzales-Agee had a season high of 14 points, his best for the Scarlet Knights in just 13 minutes on the field.

Next one

The Scarlet Knights head out at 7 p.m. Friday for the first Big Ten matchup of the year against the Fighting Illini of Illinois.