Best White Tennis Skirt | FOX31 Denver

Which white tennis skirts are the best?

Any fan of 80s fashion will recognize the rebirth of tennis skirts as a modern trend. While their forgiving fabrics and relaxed pleats make white tennis skirts perfect for the court, they’re also a great style choice for streetwear. Pair them with chic shirts and jewelry, or throw on your favorite sportswear to win a few rounds on the field.

With a classic shape and flowing drape, the Pleated tennis skirts for women with pockets could be exactly what you want.

What you need to know before buying a white tennis skirt

For sports or fun

When shopping for the best white tennis skirt, it helps to be honest with yourself: is this for the job or personal styling? If you want to look stylish on the tennis court, grab your favorite tennis balls and racket and choose a skirt with a lot of movement. However, if you want a neat white skirt for your fashion ensembles, you can choose something else. Court tennis skirts need to be breathable and durable to survive a competitive game. Skirts for everyday wear can be less flexible.

Desired length

White tennis skirts have some variation when it comes to length. There are no strict rules for skirts in professional tennis or casual games, so pick something you feel most comfortable in. White tennis skirts are usually between 11 and 15 inches to suit different preferences. Your best bet is a longer skirt for more coverage, but you want to make sure it doesn’t interfere with your game.

General tennis rules

If you plan to use your white tennis skirt on the court, it helps to understand the basics of tennis. Here are a few rules to keep you informed on the field:

The ball must land within the boundaries for play to continue. If a player touches the ball out of bounds, he loses the point.

If a player does not return a live ball before bouncing it twice, he loses the point.

A receiving player must bounce the ball once during a serve before returning it or losing the point.

The receiver must wait for the ball to cross the net before returning it, otherwise they lose a point.

A ball that lands on the boundary line is good.

Players must remain on their respective sides of the net for the entire match.

Players may not carry or catch the ball with their tennis racket.

Players may only hit the ball once in a row.

If a ball hits a player, there is a penalty.

What should you look for in a high-quality white tennis skirt?

Portability and durability

Most importantly, a white tennis skirt should move with your body without pulling or restricting your movements. Admittedly, if you plan on wearing your white tennis skirt to school or out with friends, it doesn’t have to allow for the same amount of activity as needed during a tennis match. Nevertheless, flexibility and solid craftsmanship are the main features of a quality tennis skirt.

to fail

Pockets are a rarity for women’s clothing, but that doesn’t make them non-existent. The best white tennis skirt has handy pockets for your phone or extra tennis balls. Make sure the pockets are not bulky or uncomfortable. You don’t want them sticking out or distracting your gameplay.

not transparent

We’ve all been unlucky enough to buy white clothes and feel spectacular in them, only to realize later that it’s completely see-through. White clothing is notorious for being transparent and requiring undergarments to protect the wearer’s privacy. While you can wear spandex under your tennis skirt, the best white tennis skirt won’t be so sheer that an extra layer is needed. Higher skirts are made of thick enough material to protect you.

How much can you expect to spend on a white tennis skirt?

You can find many great tennis skirts between $15 and $30. If you want something brand name or high end, something in the $50-$75 range is realistic.

White Tennis Skirt FAQ

Do tennis skirts have to be tight?

A. A tennis skirt should always have some room for movement for the user. Some tennis players choose to wear close-fitting compression shorts underneath, but the skirt needs to be just tight enough to stay upright without restricting freedom of movement.

What do you wear under a white tennis skirt?

A. You can wear white spandex shorts under a white tennis skirt if you want more coverage. While it may not be the most stylish thing in the world, it will keep everything that should be private private.

What is the best white tennis skirt to buy?

Top white tennis skirt

Pleated tennis skirts for women with pockets

What you need to know: With three pockets and a built-in short lining, this skirt is great for tennis players or anyone who wants a casual sporty style.

What you will like: A wide elastic band and lots of pleats make this skirt flattering in many shapes and sizes. The material mix of polyester and spandex provides stretch and breathability. Three pockets give you room for keys, a phone, balls or anything else you need on the go.

What to think about: Some users say this skirt runs small and is not ideal for pear-shaped figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white tennis skirt for the money

Allround tennis skirt for women

What you need to know: This affordable, straight forward skirt with elasticated inner shorts is great for the gym or a round of tennis.

What you will like: The outer skirt is softly draped and the inner shorts are fastened. You will feel chic wearing the mini length while remaining modest and covered. The wide rib waistband and high waist will keep you comfortable during sweaty sessions on the field or days out with your friends.

What to think about: This skirt runs a bit small.

Where to buy: Sold by Macys

Worth watching

Women’s Tail Lilo Tennis Shorts

What you need to know: With a feminine style that will still allow you to beat the competition on the court, this skirt is perfect for both novice and experienced tennis players.

What you will like: With UPF 50+ protection you can stay out in the sun for hours and more safely. The split hem detail sets it apart from other styles and you’ll feel comfortable and covered with the compression shorts. As a bonus, the short has ball pockets.

What to think about: This skort has limited size options and some users may find the 13.5-inch length a bit short for their taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Dicks Sporting Goods

Register here to receive BestReviews’ weekly newsletter for helpful advice on new products and notable offers.

Abbey Ryan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.