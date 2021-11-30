Sports
Hockey Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 11.28.21 |
We have a crosstown classic on the ice at All Seasons. Naperville Central and Naperville North hockey have already met once this season in the Carillon Cup semifinals resulting in a Husky 7-1 victory.
First period
Hawks try to get that bad taste out of their mouths. The puck goes wild on the ice that Centrals finds Liam Hannemann in front of the goal. 1-0 Red-White.
Time for the Huskies to react when Patrick Hennessy finds the lost puck in a breakaway. He misses the shot, but Zach Zuspann is right there for the score to make the game one.
Second period
Still tied to the second period. Hawks Jack Sambrooks is surrounded as his shot is deflected, but Tyler King is in front of the goal and the Hawks take the lead back 2-1.
Still 2-1 Hawks, but not for long. After the face-off, Sambrooks wins again in the break and after some nice moves his shot goes off the post. It is now a 3-1 Naperville Central lead.
Third period
Now to the third period and we’re going to start. North searches for the puck that moves across the ice until Patrick Hennessy puts the baby in the net. The deficit is reduced with 3-2 Central.
North with the face-off win and it’s Hennessy again who sneaks into the net in front of the goal. I don’t know how he did it, but it connects this game at 3.
Now Central is trying to take back the lead. Here’s Oliver Robak making some moves, but Husky Keaton Crement falls on the puck for the save and we’re going to overtime.
Overtime
It’s the extra period Central wins the faceoff. Ethan Deporter has the puck and passes to Masato Lin and with a defender closing in, hands it back to Deporter who shoots and scores for the win! Redhawks beat the Huskies in a 4-3 overtime thriller. Naperville Central hockey avenges early season loss against Naperville North.
