ACC, Big Ten and PAC-12 Announce Alliance Mental Health Initiative

Basketball Men | 29-11-2021 20:31:00

GREENSBORO, NC & ROSEMONT, IL & SAN FRANCISCO, CA The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 today announced a joint initiative titled “Teammates for Mental Health” designed to raise awareness among their more than 27,000 student-athletes about the importance of mental health and wellness.

This initiative builds on the work that all three conferences continue to devote to mental health, including the creation of dedicated task forces and cabinets made up of mental health professionals on campuses of the 41 world-class institutions representing the ACC, Big Ten and Pac- 12.

The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 reunite to officially tip mental health teammates starting with the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Challenge, a 28-game series from Nov. 29 – Dec. 2, along with Alliance regular season basketball matchups at all three conferences. These Alliance matchups and others during the 2021-22 ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 college athletic seasons will highlight the importance of mental health and wellness.

the big ten, @theACC and @pac12 launched “Teammates for Mental Health” to increase the importance of mental health and wellness among our 27,000+ student athletes. pic.twitter.com/OBfy5sCMjb Big Ten Conference (@bigten) November 29, 2021

The Alliance’s Teammates for Mental Health initiative includes a public service announcement (PSA) featuring the head coaches of women’s and men’s basketball and the commissioners of all three conferences. The 30-second PSA will be broadcast on ESPN, ACC Network, Big Ten Network and Pac-12 Network, as well as on digital and social media channels owned by the conference.

In addition, beginning with the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Challenge, Alliance games will feature mental health teammate broadcast announcements, digital signage, coaches’ lapel pins, and promotions that meet the needs of fans across the world. the field of mental health and wellbeing.

“As individual conferences and collectively as the Alliance, we have a deep responsibility to our student athletes, especially for their health and safety,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “More than 27,000 student-athletes participate in the three Alliance conferences, and we are proud to work together to create the ‘Teammates for Mental Health’ to raise awareness and break any stigma associated with mental health. “

“Every year, one in five adults in our country develops a mental illness,” said Kevin Warren, commissioner for the Big Ten conference. “Now more than ever, our student-athletes are confronted with their own unique circumstances that can potentially impact their mental health as they strive to balance academic commitments, practices and games, serve their communities and grow their brands.” This initiative is designed to remind all of us, especially our student-athletes, to prioritize our mental health and seek professional help when needed.”

“Supporting student athletes is the Alliance’s central mission, and ‘Teammates for Mental Health’ is an important step in our collective effort to address the key health and wellness needs of our student athletes,” said Pac -12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff. “The 41 world-class universities in the Alliance have incredible knowledge, research capabilities and resources that, together, can help address critical issues such as mental health.”

The ACC formed a Mental Health Working Group in 2018 to provide recommendations for mental health support and education to each of its 15 member institutions. The following year, the league hosted its first ACC Mental Health and Wellness Summit, which focused on integrative care best practices and strategies for breaking the stigma surrounding mental health. Guest speakers included Kym and Mark Hilinski of Hilinski’s Hope and former WNBA No. 1 draft pick Chamique Holdsclaw. In 2020, the conference distributed a series of videos and educational materials during Mental Health Awareness Month (May) and held two virtual QPR workshops (Question, Persuade, Refer) on suicide prevention. In 2021, the conference held a virtual summit addressing the consequences and takeaways of navigating a pandemic and year of social unrest. In addition to the ongoing development of educational materials and virtual events, mental health professionals within the ACC host a monthly conference call to share best practices around education and treatment approaches. The ACC also offers the Calm Meditation App to all student athletes, coaches, and staff members for additional support.

The Big Ten Conference in 2019 formed the Big Ten Mental Health and Wellness Cabinet to promote optimal mental health for student athletes. The cabinet is made up of 31 individuals representing a wide range of disciplines, including mental health educators, physicians, faculty sports representatives and senior female administrators. advice and expertise to the congress bureau. The conference will also provide the Calm Meditation App to all student athletes, coaches, and staff members for additional support.

Founded in 2013, the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Health & Well-Being Initiative is a collective effort between the Pac-12 and its member universities to support the health and well-being of student-athletes, including finding ways to reduce injuries, share current best practices and the latest studies, and conduct research to discover new ways to keep student-athletes as safe as possible. Mental health support has been a vital part of this effort through Pac-12’s Mental Health Task Force & Coordinating Unit, mental health conference and educational sessions, and dedicated mental health resources on all campuses. In 2020, the Pac-12 held its first-ever Student-Athlete Mental Health Summit on the UCLA campus, and each year more than one million dollars in Student-Athlete Health & Well-Being funding is allocated to support mental health services at Pac-12. 12 campuses.

About the ACC-Big Ten-Pac 12 Alliance

In August 2021, the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences formed a historic alliance that brought together 41 world-class institutions in a collaborative approach around the future evolution of college athletics and planning. The alliance, unanimously supported by the presidents, chancellors and athletic directors of all 41 institutions, is guided in all cases by a commitment to and prioritization of supporting student and athlete well-being, academic and athletic opportunities, experiences and diverse educational programming . The three conferences are based on their support of broad athletic programs, the collegiate model, and student-athlete opportunities as part of the institutions’ educational missions. The three conferences remain competitive in all respects, but are committed to working together and providing thought leadership on various opportunities and challenges facing college athletics, including: mental and physical health, safety, wellbeing and support of student-athletes; strong academic experience and support; diversity, equality and inclusion; social justice; gender equality; future structure of the NCAA; federal legislative efforts; post-season championships and future formats; and scheduling for soccer, women’s and men’s basketball, and Olympic sports. The Alliance includes:

Leading academic institutions committed to the shared values ​​of supporting the next generation of leaders.

Innovative research that benefits communities around the world.

27 out of 34 Autonomy 5 members in the Association of American Universities (AAU).

34 Institutions Ranked in the Top 100 National Universities byUS news and world report.

Broad athletic and academic programs.

A long tradition of leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion.

More than 27,000 student athletes compete in 863 teams in 31 sports.

A combined 1,019 NCAA championships.

Long-term relationships between bowl partnerships, men’s and women’s basketball challenges, and Olympic sporting events.

194 Olympic medals won in Tokyo by current, former and future student athletes.

Some of the most iconic and historic locations in college sports.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in direct annual institutional support of college scholarships for students and athletes.

More than $15 billion in annual federal research support, nearly a third of the total for all colleges and universities.

# # #