‘Survive such a great trait’

The first Test between India and New Zealand featured one of the most exciting cricket matches as both teams settled for a draw after five grueling days. The game seemed to go both ways, as during some sessions one team dominated and at other times the other took control of the game.

The cricket club took to their social media to respond to one of the best nail-biting encounters in a long time.

Cricketing fraternity responds to IND vs NZ first test

Cricketer-turned commentator Harsha Bhogle took to his official Twitter account to explain how the first test between India and New Zealand went. The 60-year-old pundit explained the importance of survival when the Blackcaps managed to tie the game despite losing nine wickets.

Through the thinnest edges, through the odd millimeter here and there after five days of cricket. Survive such a great property. Gotta love test cricket! Harsha Bhogle (hobhogleharsha) November 29, 2021

Meanwhile, former Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik applauded both teams for their ‘fantastic performance’ and declared the match a ‘thriller’. He then added why the Indian cricket team should be proud of their achievements despite not taking the win. Karthik praised Shreyas Iyer for hitting 105 runs in the first innings before adding 65 more in the second innings. The 36-year-old also praised R Ashwin as the off-spinner took six wickets in the match. As a result of the layoffs, Ashwin also passed Harbhajan Singh to become the Indian cricket team’s third highest wicket taker.

Former Indian lead-off hitter Wasim Jaffer went to his official Koo account and made another hilarious post. The 43-year-old interestingly compared a postponed day with the result of the first test match between India and New Zealand. Jaffer wrote that a person would be just like the Indian cricket team if they ‘barely missed the deadline’ for their work as the Ajinkya Rahane-led side tied the match despite picking up nine wickets.

Meanwhile, below are some other cricket club reactions to the IND vs. NZ to see.