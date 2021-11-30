Sports
UMD Men’s Hockey: Bulldogs take top spot in national polls after wins over Alaska
Minnesota Duluth is the No. 1 team in the country for the first time since October 7, 2019, following a pair of home wins over Alaska last week.
The Bulldogs took 33 out of 50 first-place votes to take over the #1 spot in the latest USCHO.com survey released Monday morning. UMD received 22 out of 34 votes in first place in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll that was posted Monday afternoon.
The Bulldogs improved to 10-3-1 overall over the weekend via a pair of non-conference wins over Alaska at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. UMD won 5-1 on Friday evening before overtime is needed beat the Nanooks on Saturday 1-0. The Bulldogs are out this week for a non-conference series in Northern Michigan.
UMD’s most recent run at No. 1 came at the start of the 2019-20 season, when the back-to-back National Championships program began. The Bulldogs were the best team in both polls for the first two weeks of the season.
The Bulldogs are currently one of five NCHC teams to place in the top 10 in both polls, along with St. Cloud State, Western Michigan, North Dakota and Nebraska-Omaha. A sixth NCHC team, Denver, sits just outside the top 10 in both polls.
Minnesota State, Michigan and Quinnipiac also get first-place votes in both polls. The Wolverines defeated the Bulldogs 5-1 on October 15 in the Ice Breaker Tournament at Amsoil Arena. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play a home-to-home series with the state of Minnesota over New Year’s weekend.
The Mavericks previously topped both polls, but broke up in Lake Superior State last week, losing 1-0 on Friday and winning 3-0 on Saturday.
There have been four different No. 1 teams in both polls in the past four weeks after the three previous No. 1 teams Minnesota State, Michigan and St. Cloud State went a combined 2-4 at the top. The #1-ranked team in both polls has gone 9-9 this season with SCSU’s three-week run as #1 between October 25 and November. 8 is the only time a team has been able to hold the No. 1 position in both polls for several weeks.
This story was updated at 1:50 PM on November 29, 2021 with the addition of the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine survey. It was originally posted at 11:45am on November 29, 2021.
Sources
2/ https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/sports/hockey/7300848-UMD-mens-hockey-Bulldogs-take-over-top-spot-in-national-polls-following-wins-over-Alaska
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]