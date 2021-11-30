UMD Men’s Hockey: Bulldogs take top spot in national polls after wins over Alaska

Minnesota Duluth is the No. 1 team in the country for the first time since October 7, 2019, following a pair of home wins over Alaska last week.

The Bulldogs took 33 out of 50 first-place votes to take over the #1 spot in the latest USCHO.com survey released Monday morning. UMD received 22 out of 34 votes in first place in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll that was posted Monday afternoon.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-3-1 overall over the weekend via a pair of non-conference wins over Alaska at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. UMD won 5-1 on Friday evening before overtime is needed beat the Nanooks on Saturday 1-0. The Bulldogs are out this week for a non-conference series in Northern Michigan.

UMD’s most recent run at No. 1 came at the start of the 2019-20 season, when the back-to-back National Championships program began. The Bulldogs were the best team in both polls for the first two weeks of the season.

The Bulldogs are currently one of five NCHC teams to place in the top 10 in both polls, along with St. Cloud State, Western Michigan, North Dakota and Nebraska-Omaha. A sixth NCHC team, Denver, sits just outside the top 10 in both polls.

Minnesota State, Michigan and Quinnipiac also get first-place votes in both polls. The Wolverines defeated the Bulldogs 5-1 on October 15 in the Ice Breaker Tournament at Amsoil Arena. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play a home-to-home series with the state of Minnesota over New Year’s weekend.

The Mavericks previously topped both polls, but broke up in Lake Superior State last week, losing 1-0 on Friday and winning 3-0 on Saturday.

There have been four different No. 1 teams in both polls in the past four weeks after the three previous No. 1 teams Minnesota State, Michigan and St. Cloud State went a combined 2-4 at the top. The #1-ranked team in both polls has gone 9-9 this season with SCSU’s three-week run as #1 between October 25 and November. 8 is the only time a team has been able to hold the No. 1 position in both polls for several weeks.

