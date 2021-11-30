Cricket: Bad preparation, distraction no worries for Englands Buttler





By Nick Mulvenney SYDNEY (Reuters) England Jos Buttler believes the team that can best deal with the disrupted preparations and distractions surrounding a unique Ashes series have the best chance of walking away with the spoils. Wicket-keeper and his teammates from the England Twenty20 World Cup campaign finally emerged from quarantine and joined the rest of the test squad on the Gold Coast on Tuesday. The rain in Queensland might have thrown a spanner in the works by ruining the first day of a game within the squad, but Buttler was phlegmatic about his lack of preparation for the red ball for next week’s first test in Brisbane. Today, many of us often switch between formats. Things have also changed quite a bit in the COVID era, with quarantine rules making certain things a little trickier, he told reporters. I think it’s something you just have to deal with as a modern player, to be able to run into situations without full preparation. No team should use that as an excuse, you can still show up that first day and play a really good test match. Before agreeing to travel, Englands players negotiated hard over the restrictions under which they would play around the country during the five Tests, in particular the right to bring their families to Australia with them. The arrival of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Australian shores could potentially force Cricket Australia to move the fifth test from Perth, or to adjust conditions for players and their families. However, Buttler was reluctant to engage in debates about hypothetical situations. I find it tiring to talk about it when you don’t know, he said. I don’t have to worry about that right now. There is still a week to go until the first test here and all our energy is focused on that. Other distractions for the England team come from the racism feud that has engulfed the English game, while Australia has been dealing with the fallout from the sexting scandal that cost them their captain, Tim Paine. Buttler said he would take a fearless approach for his first test tour of Australia and insisted he would focus purely on the cricket as England try to win back the Ashes. Certain things always happen around the Ashes, and the guys who can handle the distractions an Ashes series creates are the team that’s going to play the best, the 31-year-old added. (Edited by Peter Rutherford)

