Fantasy Football Exemption Wire Goals for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL Season

Wide receiver

from Jefferson saw nine goals in week 12, behind only Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham, who saw 10 each. Jefferson caught three for 93 yards and a touchdown, playing 98 percent of the snaps. Jefferson has seen at least seven goals in three consecutive and four of the past five games. Jefferson is obviously a big part of the Rams offense, especially as a field stretcher meaning he’s in the game every week as a WR3 or flex option. His advantage is high every week, depending on whether he and Matthew Stafford can hit a deep blow. He would be the recipient’s top target this week.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling saw nine goals in week 12, equal for most on the team with Davante Davis. That’s a week after he saw a team-high 10 goals. This week he caught four in 50 yards. A week ago, he caught four for 123 yards and a touchdown. We know he has great field power, but the consistent volume is new to him. That kind of volume, combined with what it can do as a field stretcher, is enough to make it a weekly flex option, with many more benefits. He is clearly the second option in this passing game.

Kenny Golladay went from a mid-round fantasy pick to a distance wire flyer heading into Week 13. He saw a team-high seven goals, catching three for 50 yards. Prior to the game, there was a message that the Giants wanted to get Golladay into the end zone for the first time this season, and that they forced him a goal in the end zone. Still, the Giants are starting to feel the heat of their big off-season acquisition as a failure and could continue to force volume in its path. He loses a lot of shine when Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard return, but if they’re out again in Week 13, Golladay could be a streaming option against Miami next week.

TY Hilton saw five goals, four of them catching for 28 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t see huge volume, but Carson Wentz seems to trust Hilton in big places. He has now also seen five goals in two consecutive games and next week he will face the Texans, a team he has thrived against in his career. He scored 12 fantasy points against them earlier this season, but that was on limited snaps in his first game back from the IR. He’s a streaming flex option next week.

Josh Reynolds ran the second-most routes among Lions receivers in the past two weeks and tied for the team leader in goals on Thanksgiving (five). He led the Lions with 70 yards and scored a touchdown. He has clearly been the center of the attack since the Lions took him over two weeks ago. Now he only sees some volume, but he is the receiver with which they now also shoot downfield. He has a very strong match up against the Vikings next week and is actually in the game as a streaming option.

Kendrick Bourne came in second to the Patriots with six goals, five of them for 61 yards and two touchdowns — good for 23 fantasy points. He has not reached that number in two of his last three games. He’s been up and down all year, but lately he’s shown to have a high ceiling. He has four or more goals in six consecutive games. The Patriots have a tough game against the Bills next week, but if you need a flex option, Bourne has shown touchdown tendencies lately. He is a boom-or-bust option.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is next week, but don’t forget it on the waiver. With AJ Brown joining Julio Jones on the IR, Westbrook-Ikhine is the standard wide receiver in Tennessee. He saw a team-high five goals, two caught for 25 yards and a touchdown. It may not sound like much, but he led the Titans in every receiving category in this one, as Ryan Tannehill didn’t even throw 100 yards. It could be hard sledging for Tennessee for now, but NWI should see plenty of volume with the other two offside. Plus, you can probably get it cheap because it’s on bye. Remember to look for him when you sort by weekly projections!

DeSean Jackson saw four goals against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, three of them for 102 yards and a touchdown. It’s a step in the right direction after seeing just one target in his first two games with the Raiders. He is clearly the Raiders’ best deep threat and should see more volume not only because of this feat, but also because he gets the mini-bye to acclimate further into this offense. It’s a positive photo worth taking, especially in deeper formats.

Laviska Shenault Jr. saw a team-high catch nine goals, five of them for 33 yards. Also encouraging is the fact that he saw three goals in the red zone. He didn’t have a big fantasy day, but this is his third straight match with at least five goals. It was also nice to see the Jags start using him more in the lock as he ran 71 percent of the routes from the lock. The Jags have a favorable schedule ahead of them, and Shenault has an advantage if the attack can get underway around him. For those in deep leagues, LaQuon Treadwell led the Jaguars with 53 receiving yards on eight goals, second most to the Jags. He should continue to see playing time in three wide receiver sets with Jamal Agnew for the entire year.