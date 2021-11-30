Sports
Fantasy Football Exemption Wire Goals for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL Season
Wide receiver
from Jefferson saw nine goals in week 12, behind only Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham, who saw 10 each. Jefferson caught three for 93 yards and a touchdown, playing 98 percent of the snaps. Jefferson has seen at least seven goals in three consecutive and four of the past five games. Jefferson is obviously a big part of the Rams offense, especially as a field stretcher meaning he’s in the game every week as a WR3 or flex option. His advantage is high every week, depending on whether he and Matthew Stafford can hit a deep blow. He would be the recipient’s top target this week.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling saw nine goals in week 12, equal for most on the team with Davante Davis. That’s a week after he saw a team-high 10 goals. This week he caught four in 50 yards. A week ago, he caught four for 123 yards and a touchdown. We know he has great field power, but the consistent volume is new to him. That kind of volume, combined with what it can do as a field stretcher, is enough to make it a weekly flex option, with many more benefits. He is clearly the second option in this passing game.
Kenny Golladay went from a mid-round fantasy pick to a distance wire flyer heading into Week 13. He saw a team-high seven goals, catching three for 50 yards. Prior to the game, there was a message that the Giants wanted to get Golladay into the end zone for the first time this season, and that they forced him a goal in the end zone. Still, the Giants are starting to feel the heat of their big off-season acquisition as a failure and could continue to force volume in its path. He loses a lot of shine when Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard return, but if they’re out again in Week 13, Golladay could be a streaming option against Miami next week.
TY Hilton saw five goals, four of them catching for 28 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t see huge volume, but Carson Wentz seems to trust Hilton in big places. He has now also seen five goals in two consecutive games and next week he will face the Texans, a team he has thrived against in his career. He scored 12 fantasy points against them earlier this season, but that was on limited snaps in his first game back from the IR. He’s a streaming flex option next week.
Josh Reynolds ran the second-most routes among Lions receivers in the past two weeks and tied for the team leader in goals on Thanksgiving (five). He led the Lions with 70 yards and scored a touchdown. He has clearly been the center of the attack since the Lions took him over two weeks ago. Now he only sees some volume, but he is the receiver with which they now also shoot downfield. He has a very strong match up against the Vikings next week and is actually in the game as a streaming option.
Kendrick Bourne came in second to the Patriots with six goals, five of them for 61 yards and two touchdowns — good for 23 fantasy points. He has not reached that number in two of his last three games. He’s been up and down all year, but lately he’s shown to have a high ceiling. He has four or more goals in six consecutive games. The Patriots have a tough game against the Bills next week, but if you need a flex option, Bourne has shown touchdown tendencies lately. He is a boom-or-bust option.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is next week, but don’t forget it on the waiver. With AJ Brown joining Julio Jones on the IR, Westbrook-Ikhine is the standard wide receiver in Tennessee. He saw a team-high five goals, two caught for 25 yards and a touchdown. It may not sound like much, but he led the Titans in every receiving category in this one, as Ryan Tannehill didn’t even throw 100 yards. It could be hard sledging for Tennessee for now, but NWI should see plenty of volume with the other two offside. Plus, you can probably get it cheap because it’s on bye. Remember to look for him when you sort by weekly projections!
DeSean Jackson saw four goals against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, three of them for 102 yards and a touchdown. It’s a step in the right direction after seeing just one target in his first two games with the Raiders. He is clearly the Raiders’ best deep threat and should see more volume not only because of this feat, but also because he gets the mini-bye to acclimate further into this offense. It’s a positive photo worth taking, especially in deeper formats.
Laviska Shenault Jr. saw a team-high catch nine goals, five of them for 33 yards. Also encouraging is the fact that he saw three goals in the red zone. He didn’t have a big fantasy day, but this is his third straight match with at least five goals. It was also nice to see the Jags start using him more in the lock as he ran 71 percent of the routes from the lock. The Jags have a favorable schedule ahead of them, and Shenault has an advantage if the attack can get underway around him. For those in deep leagues, LaQuon Treadwell led the Jaguars with 53 receiving yards on eight goals, second most to the Jags. He should continue to see playing time in three wide receiver sets with Jamal Agnew for the entire year.
Russell Gage led the Falcons in goals (seven), catches (six), yards receiving (62) and touchdowns (one). He now has at least seven goals in three of the four games and has scored at least 9.9 fantasy points in all three of those games. The problem is that in that fourth game, he put on a zero. He does not bring the highest ceiling but seems to see a consistent volume. That puts him in the game in deeper competitions.
Sources
2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/fantasy-football-waiver-wire-targets-for-week-13-of-2021-nfl-season
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]