Croatia claims surprising Davis Cup victory over Italy and reaches semi-final | tennis news





TURIN (Italy): Croatia knocked out coveted Italy in the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Monday when Olympic men’s doubles champions Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic sidestepped Jannik Sinner and Fabio Fognini in a decisive match.

The Italians were one of the favorites for the title but paid for Lorenzo Sonego’s shocking defeat to world No. 279 Borna Gojo in the first singles match in Turin.

World number 10 in singles Sinner forced a decisive doubles with a dramatic win over Marin Cilic, but couldn’t finish the job against the top two doubles players as Mektic and Pavic won 6-3, 6-4 to take the top spot. to silence the home crowd.

Croatia then takes on Serbia or Kazakhstan against Novak Djokovic in the semifinals in Madrid.

“Honestly, it feels incredible. I don’t think anyone expected us to get this far and it feels great to go to Madrid,” said Mektic.

Croatia is bidding for the third Davis Cup title and second in three stages of the event after winning the trophy in 2018.

Last year’s edition was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This win confirms their place in next year’s Davis Cup Finals, with the four semi-finalists assured of qualification.

“It was very tight, but my players fought so well. I am so happy,” said Croatian captain Vedran Martic.

Mektic and Pavic were the stronger pair in the doubles, with Fognini’s serve often targeted.

They needed six set points to take the opener despite dominating, but took the win on their first match point in the second set when Pavic fired an ace.

Previously, rising star Sinner fought back from a set and a breakdown to defeat Cilic and force the doubles.

Italy faced a quick exit in Turin as former US Open champion Cilic served for the match with a 5-4 lead in the second set.

But Sinner fought back from the brink, breaking into love before taking a tiebreak to win 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

Gojo defeated Sonego 7-6 (7/2), 2-6, 6-2 to give Croatia the first point.

The Croat overcame a hesitant start, with the 23-year-old leaving Sonego 4-1 in 27th place in northern Italy, before coming back from a 5-3 deficit to take the first set in a tie-break.

Sonego, 26, came back in the second set but dropped service early in the final set to 2-1, with over 30 unforced errors allowing Gojo to win in 2 hours 20 minutes.

