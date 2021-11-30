Top 10 Waiver Wire Pickups

This is a very average week in the NHL, with most teams playing three games. There are a few exceptions, of course, but don’t expect your fantasy stats to jump off the page this week. There are only four teams playing four games and two playing just two.

The teams that play the most are the Calgary Flames, Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning. While on the other hand the Dallas Stars and Philadelphia Flyers play only two games. The Flyers are collapsing, so you may want to avoid all players from them completely, while it’s bad timing for the Stars schedule to slow down as they’re hot right now. However, this does not mean that you cannot add players for the long term. Lightnings depth might be worth checking out as Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point are injured.

Forward

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (set 25.4%)

Trevor Zegras has really taken his game to the next level lately and has managed to get himself back in the Calder Trophy race. In his last four games, he has provided four assists and eight shots in his last game. He also received six penalty minutes during that time. Something beyond fantasy owners is that Zegras can contribute to all categories. He averages 2.5 shots per game, has more penalty minutes than games, scores both goals and assists and plays on power play.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)

He has found chemistry on the second line and it makes for better matchups when opponents worry about the underrated topline of Adam Henrique, Ryan Getzlaf and Troy Terry on the Anaheim Ducks.

Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues (12.3%)

While Robert Thomas doesn’t add value to all categories, if you need some assists, time on ice or even some power play points, he probably doesn’t own much, probably for that reason. Thomas has 20 points in 21 games but only has two goals, 31 shots and 10 penalty minutes, which isn’t bad when you consider that this would translate to 40 over a full semester.

Jesper Bratt, Devils of New Jersey (9.5%)

Jesper Bratt has been consistently overlooked in all fantasy leagues, but he should be an immediate target if he’s available, which he should be. He owns less than 10 percent of the leagues and has scored a ton since he shook off the slow start. In his last four games alone, Bratt has a stat of one goal, five assists, plus six and 14 shots (Devils Jesper Bratt: scored three points in victory, CBS Sports, Nov. 28, 2021).

His tally for the season is up to 17 points in 19 games and 54 shots. He plays on a very underrated line with Dawson Mercer and Andreas Johnsson, who are also to be looked at.

Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes (55.8%)

Clayton Keller had an alarmingly slow start to the season, but playing the Arizona Coyotes, who were generally in ruins, didn’t help. Part of the reason for recent success is due to his playing and finding his scoring touch. The Coyotes have never been a team feared for their scoring ability, but Keller has scored points in the past.

In his last five games, despite being eliminated in his last appearance against the Dallas Stars, he has scored two goals, assisted five and is a plus-six.

Marcus Foligno, Minnesota Wild (18.9%)

The Minnesota Wild players have been undervalued this season as there could have been more on this list, including Ryan Hartman. Instead, I’ve chosen to focus here on Marcus Foligno, who owns less than 20 percent of the leagues, rather than more than 40 percent for Hartman. Many have not yet realized how well the Wild is doing because of the committee. Sure, that doesn’t make many of the players have to own, but they’re always hovering around the top of the waiver to give your team a boost in a time of need.

Marcus Foligno, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The hockey writers)

Lately, Foligno has played well above his season average, with over 18 minutes of ice time per game. With this extra ice age, he has been able to score three goals and one assist in the last five games. He shoots the puck more than you would expect, and an added advantage is that he gets a lot of penalty minutes. His total for the season is already at 41.

Reilly Smith, Vegas Golden Knights (35%)

Reilly Smith has scored a goal lately as the Vegas Golden Knights begin to get healthy (Vegas Golden Knights report cards: Robin Lehner, Reilly Smith leading the quarter season, the athletic, Nov. 26, 2021). He has scored a goal in four of his last five games and seven goals in his last nine games after scoring just twice in the first 12. In a good team and scoring can come from anywhere there is a lot of value in a player like this because he can succeed not only on his own talents, but also on those around him.

Mats Zuccarello, Minnesota Wild (36.5%)

Another Wild attacker who is overlooked despite having a really good season offensively. His chemistry with Kirill Kaprizov continues to add great value to Mats Zuccarello, so as long as he plays close to Kaprizov, Zuccarello is well worth the addition.

He may not shoot the most or sit in the penalty area too often, but he has 16 points in 16 games and produces on power play. Zuccarello also plays good minutes for an attacker, averaging over 18 minutes per game, and also has a very good plus/minus at this point in the season thanks to a solid team around him and a good line.

defenders

Shayne Gostisbehere, Arizona Coyotes (37.4%)

Shayne Gostisbehere, a very good season of recovery in the most unlikely of places, shows once again that he is still able to produce points no matter what team he plays for. The Coyotes power play features two defenders, Jakob Chychrun and Gostisbehere, as they are both attacking forces and the front group is weaker.

It has helped him accumulate 15 points in the first 21 games of the season. At this rate, Gostisbehere will easily make the top 50 even if his production slows down a bit. The Coyotes weren’t going to stay that bad as they were going to start the season all year round. Even at that time, it seemed like Gostisbehere was the only one to consistently score points.

goalkeepers

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars (24.7%)

Moves will be made in Dallas once all their goalkeepers are healthy, but for now, Jake Oettinger has taken over the Stars line and has won all four of his starts this season since his recall from the American Hockey League.

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

He has conceded just five goals in his four starts and has an incredible 1.26 goals-to-average (GAA) and a save rate of 0.959 (SV%). He helped turn the Stars season around and should be the best streaming option on the net with the potential for longer lasting success. How well he plays will force the team to keep him close.

James Reimer, San Jose Sharks (23.2%)

The San Jose Sharks’ up-and-down season continues, but one of the constants has been James Reimer in the net. He’s taken over the Adin Hill runway, and for good reason. The Sharks still believe they can win and will do whatever it takes while their veterans still have some juice left.

Reimer has had seven wins this season and three in their last four games. His annual totals are 2.06 GAA, 0.933 SV% and one shutout in yesterday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks. He could be a long-term option as long as the Sharks remain competitive.

It’s always worth keeping an eye on teams that don’t necessarily have a whole lot of star power, but instead have a lot of players getting the job done by a committee. In it you will be able to find many streaming options on teams like the Wild or the New Jersey Devils. Take a shot at one of these players this week, and you shouldn’t be disappointed with the results.