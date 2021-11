Franchise sale a warning for Australian cricket and BBL, not an invitation

I don’t understand why arguments are made every few years to sell the family silver (bet in cricket) to the barbarians at the gate (private equity). Are we intentionally blind to the fate of our former state institutions and organizations that have been privatized, such as Telstra (Telecom Australia), Commonwealth Bank, Commonwealth Serum Laboratories (CSL Ltd), Qantas etc? What happened after privatization except the enrichment of a motley crew of Gordon Gekkos? Oh yes, an increase in costs and a decrease in service standards. Will these altruistic private equity geniuses show us innovative ways to make money from cricket, without tarnishing its noble soul? Will their goals be to fortify and grow the game in Australia, or just worship Mammon? Do we seriously believe the two are compatible? If they are incompatible, how will their differences be resolved? Will cricket be the winner? Australian cricket has nothing compelling in its arsenal to win over an unyielding, disaffected or recalcitrant franchisee, while IPL franchisees know well the old Indian idiom: if you want to live in the water, you can’t pick a fight with the crocodile. Their relationships with the BCCI are unfailingly cordial.

Loading We should just stop dreaming about making more and more money and, dare I say it, spending even more on the basic development of the game. Cut the fabric to the size of the wallet. It would be interesting to see how much of the money CA has generated over the past ten years has gone directly into the development of the games. Former Australian captains and past CA directors I’ve spoken to are adamant that cricket, both at the state and federal levels, is increasingly being blown up by bureaucracy and overhead. Before we talk about running out of money and exploring alternative funding streams, cricket needs to introspect, do a hard audit and publicly share how it spends its money. Darshak Mehta OAM is the co-founder of cricket-based charities, The LBW Trust and The Chappell Foundation. A businessman, investor and philanthropist, he was an informal advisor to the Australian cricket team on three trips across India. Sports news, results and expert commentary. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/cricket/ipl-franchise-sales-a-warning-for-australian-cricket-not-an-invitation-20211118-p59a6t.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos