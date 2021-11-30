Syracuse Football: Potential Offensive Coordinator Candidates for Dino Babers

After Sterling Gilbert was let go this weekend, the Syracuse Orange football team is once again in need of an offensive coordinator. Since the last couple (current running back coach Mike Lynch and now, Gilbert) haven’t fared very well, it’s pretty crucial for Dino Babers to get this appointment right and immediately if he hopes to remain in charge of Syracuse after 2022.

Say up front that there are some names worth calling, but eventually this gig will be harder to sell than usual. His public knowledge that Dinos is in the hot seat, and John Wildhack’s Monday comments seem to indicate there is an increased demand for taking six wins next year. So with that in mind, you’re looking at candidates that we can either afford to pay or who are good with what could be a year-long layover if things go bad.

While this isn’t an exhaustive list, we wanted to identify a few people who could be in between Baberss calls to fill the role.

Andrew Sowder, Offensive Coordinator, Kent State

Sowder was one of the few Bowling Green coaches not to join Babers in Syracuse in 2016, and he’s done quite well since then. His offenses in Kent State have been in the top 10 in the country for the past two years, and he’s been a big part of Sean Lewis flipping the Golden Flashes lately. Sowder also works with QBs and tight ends, something SU could use some help with. He must be the first to call.

Matt Mumme, Offense Coordinator/QBs, Nevada

To some extent, Mummes didn’t fit well as Nevada didn’t play with the ball much this year (just 885 yards on the ground) and the hasty attack will remain a big part of what Syracuse does, given the staff. However, he has helped make Carson Strong a dynamic QB and there is a link between Babers and air raid pioneer Hal Mumme as Dinos is an extended branch of his coaching tree.

Barry Lunney Jr., Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/QBs, UTSA

Lunney is not too far from serving as interim head coach at Arkansas, and his offense at UTSA and has shown poise and scoring ability over the past two seasons. Sure, there’s a chance he’ll want to get back into the head coaching track mix, but that’s probably not what’s happening this season. However, a successful stint as Syracuse’s OC could help there.

Zach Kittley, Co-Offensive Coordinator/QBs, Western Kentucky

With WKU seemingly left out of the reshuffle carousel, or at least with the Hilltoppers as the last resort for the MAC, aides can be on the lookout for lifeboats at best. Kittleys is not a local man, with roots in Texas (mainly Texas Tech since he’s from Lubbock and went to school at TTU), but doesn’t seem to be against new places. Really, bringing in a coordinator from Texas could help bring in the kind of talent needed to lead this offense, and he clearly had success doing that. The Hilltoppers threw more yards in 2021 than any team in the country (5,073).

Bryan Ellis, Western Kentucky Co-Offensive Coordinator/WRs

Ellis was the other key part of this offensive resurgence for WKU, and the other ideas above apply to him as well. He’s also worked with QBs both here and at USC, so he can play that role at Syracuse as well. As is the case with Kittley, Syracuse would be a step forward in terms of work and financial expenditure.

Tim Cramsey, Offensive Coordinator/QBs, Marshall

Marshall was a top-15 passing attack this season under Cramsey in his fourth season with the Thundering Herd, although results in previous seasons have not been nearly as good. That’s a potential concern if you’re Syracuse, but it also makes it more likely that he could take the job. Cramseys isn’t so much a young newcomer as one who is gradually working his way through places like New Hampshire, Montana State and Nevada (and now Marshall). Hes has now been an offensive coordinator for nine consecutive seasons.

Anthony Tucker, Offensive Coordinator/QBs, Utah State

In just one season, he led the Utah States offense, and Tucker has ranked the Aggies among the top 15 passing offenses in the FBS, coming from a coaching up of balanced offenses in previous places such as UCF (2018-20), Maryland (2016-17) and State of Arkansas (2013-15). A former NFL player, Tuckers has experience in all the right places to push recruitment, even if he doesn’t have a lot of time to credit for plays. Success here could be a springboard elsewhere if he puts together an effective offense in 2022.

Kevin Johns, Offensive Coordinator/QBs, Memphis

Johns will probably be a hot item this off-season given his success in Memphis and elsewhere, but I’m curious if Syracuse can make this happen (honestly, we might as well have it as good as Memphis in terms of spending, and if so , it’s a definite no-go). But Johns has led an effective Tigers charge since 2019, stopping at Texas Tech, WMU, Indiana, Northwestern and Richmond. There is clearly a desire to keep going to the best place available to him. He has also been involved in the passes or coordinators at NU since 2008.

Dan Mullen, Former Florida Head Coach

Perhaps getting a job at UF means that Mullen will need less for a short-lived gig before quickly returning to head coach. And while that almost certainly wouldn’t be in Syracuse, at least there are some tires that make its name worth mentioning. Mullen is from New Hampshire (but was born in PA) and has a degree from Wagner, plus he was a graduate assistant on the staff of Coach Ps Orangemen in 1998. Again, this is not a long term solution. Would just be something that gives Babers mutual benefit (possibly helping him stay past 2022) and Mullen (gives him another stepping stone to a job as head). However, we may not want this solution.

This is really just a first look at some of the names that could be coming, but there are definitely many more that people will be lying around. If you have a passionate argument for someone not mentioned above that is in fact realistic for Syracuse to hire by any means, make your case below.