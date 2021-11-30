Vikings’ Dalvin Cook expected to miss at least two games, could return for Week 15 vs. Bears, by report





The Vikings dodged the worst-case scenario after Dalvin Cook was discharged in their loss to the 49ers on Sunday, with an MRI Monday revealing the declining star had a ruptured labrum. But Minnesota will have to endure at least a few more games without the Pro Bowler, with Adam Schefter of ESPN report that Cook is expected to miss at least two weeks. The hope, Schefter added, is that Cook will return in Week 15 against the Bears, who will host the Vikings on Dec. 20 on “Monday Night Football” after Minnesota took a long hiatus after “Thursday Night Football” the week. before. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora previously reported that the Vikings hadn’t yet decided whether to put Cook on an injured reserve, which would have guaranteed a three-game absence, in part because Cook had previously overcome a torn labrum and the final two. missed. games of 2019 with a similar problem. A two-game absence this time around would leave the Vikings without their best ball carrier against the Lions this Sunday and the Steelers in Week 14. Alexander Mattison is lining up to replace Cook as the No. 1 in the meantime. Earlier this year, he started two games while Cook struggled with an ankle injury, rushing for 225 yards and adding 99 yards as a pass-catcher during that stretch. Check the sign up box to confirm that you want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

