Everything you need to know about New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra





His name Rachin is inspired by two legendary former Indian batters – Ra from the name Rahul Dravids and kin from the name Sachin Tendulkars



New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra, along with another Indian team-mate, Ajaz Patel, stood between India and a win in the first Test match as the Kiwis scored a thrilling draw at Green Park in Kanpur. Ravindra (18 of 91 balls) and Patel (2 of 23 balls), showed remarkable resilience in fading light and on a deteriorating track to defy India’s spinners. Ravindra, an all-rounder who spins with the left arm and made his test debut for the Black Caps in Kanpur, made headlines before the match for his first name Rachin, which is inspired by two legendary former Indian batters – Ra from the name Rahul Dravids and kin from Sachin Tendulkar’s name. Ravindra was born on November 18, 1999 in Wellington after his father, Ravi Krishnamurthy, a software systems architect from Bengaluru, moved to New Zealand in the 1990s. Krishnamurthy, who played cricket in Bengaluru, founded the Hutt Hawks, a New Zealand cricket club that takes players on tours to help them expand their experience. Ravindra’s extended family lives in Jayanagar, a suburb of southern Bengaluru. While Ravindra often visited India for family vacations in his youth, since 2011, he annually visits various Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Anantpur on cricket tours, as part of the Hutt Hawks team, according to ESPNcricinfo. Interestingly, Krishnamurthy has played cricket with the likes of Javagal Srinath and is still in touch with the former cricketer from India. Ravindra, who calls Srinath Sri uncle, often visits him in Bengaluru. Rachin Ravindra (far right) with the young New Zealand cricket team in Chennai on July 27, 2013 | Photo credit: GANESAN V The 22-year-old made his first appearance for the New Zealand senior team in September 2021, against Bangladesh in a T20I series. Unfortunately Ravindra failed to impress in his debut match as he went for a golden duck and didn’t get a wicket. However, the youngster made a comeback with his bowling in the second T20I, scoring three wickets for 22 runs in four overs. In total he played six T20Is for the Black Caps. Before appearing on the international stage, Ravindra played for New Zealand at various levels including first-class and under-19. At 16, he was the youngest player in the New Zealand team at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh. He also played in the 2018 edition of the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand and emerged as a promising all-rounder. He made his first-class debut in October 2018, against Pakistan A, scoring 1,626 runs in 29 matches so far at an average of 38.71. He also has three tons and 10 half centuries in his first class. Ravindra has taken 25 wickets in 29 first-class games. Source: ESPNcricinfo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/all-you-need-to-know-about-new-zealand-cricketer-rachin-ravindra/article37756647.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos