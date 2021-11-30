‘I waited seven minutes for Novak Djokovic, and umpire..’

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic met for the 23rd time at the 2010 ATP Finals, facing each other in the second round-robin match after scoring first wins. The Spaniard took a 7-5, 6-2 win in an hour and 52 minutes, beating the Serb for the 16th time and maintaining a perfect score in London.

After an early exit from Paris Masters, Novak came to London and played well in the first round-robin clash against Tomas Berdych. He also got off to a good start against Nadal before suffering irritation to his right eye in game eight, taking a medical time-out and changing his contact lenses a few times.

The Serb could not improve his vision and played the second set almost with one eye, never without a chance against such a strong opponent. Novak’s timeout off the field lasted seven minutes and Nadal said nothing as he waited for his opponent.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard was asked to pick up some speed in the serve as the action resumed, and he discussed this with the chair umpire. After the game, Rafa explained that he had nothing against Novak’s extended time-out, but it also didn’t feel right for the referee to rush him after he had served two or three seconds on time.

Nadal saved four of the five break chances and took 43% of the return points and delivered four breaks to seal the deal in straight sets and beat Djokovic for the second time that season. Unable to control his shots, Novak made 30 unforced errors and lost ground from the closing stages of the opening set, playing audacious tennis and using all-or-nothing shots as the only option.

Nadal took the first break at 2-2 in the first set after an entertaining point at the net before losing the serve in the next and wasting two break points in game seven.

Novak Djokovic suffered eye irritation against Rafael Nadal in London 2010.

Novak started feeling the trouble with his eye in the eighth game and left the field trying to find a solution.

The Serb served well in the ninth game before shooting a 5-5 backhand foul to hand the break to his opponent. Nadal wiped out three break opportunities and claimed them after grueling 75 minutes. Novak tried to fix his eye problems ahead of the second set, but things only got worse, losing serve in games one and three to send Rafa up front 3-0.

Nadal led 4-0 with a service winner and kept it at 30 in game six with a great winner to check the scoreboard. Djokovic kept it to 15 in the seventh game before Nadal emerged at the top a few minutes later with a service winner.

“The referee told me to be faster between points. I think the medical time-out is three minutes, and Novak stayed away from the field for seven minutes. No hard feelings, because I have an excellent relationship with Novak.

I waited seven minutes for Novak, which was no problem, and the umpire warned me I would be a few seconds late serving. That’s what I wanted to discuss with him because he pressured me to take less time between shifts.

I’m not against the rules and I know I have to be faster because I’m often late serving. I think the situation was different today; I waited a long time and the referee couldn’t tell me to be faster in the next game as I waited twice for Novak,” said Rafael Nadal.