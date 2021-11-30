After the death of a young hockey player, athletes who have had myocarditis ‘worry about every heartbeat’ – The Athletic

Tyler Nanne had just finished his shift at the end of the first period on October 29 in Dornbirn, Austria, when he saw his Bratislava Capitals teammate Boris Sadecky collapse on the ice.

Nanne, the grandson of former North Stars defender and longtime general manager Lou Nanne, ran to his friend, thinking he had been the victim of a cheap shot. It immediately became clear that this was not the case.

Nanne knelt over Sadecky’s gripping body and looked into his startled eyes. Sadecky complained that he wasn’t feeling well. Nanne and some other teammates frantically nearby called in the help of the umpires.

“The medics were far away and it was just a bad situation and snowballed from him, knocking him unconscious and unable to breathe, and then being chased off the ice,” Nanne, 25, recently recalled. “The medical team has been working on him for a while to give him a shock and give him IVs and oxygen. We were told at the rink that he is fine and that he is in stable condition, but that turned out to be … not the case.”

Sadecky was placed in an artificial coma. Five days later, after being declared brain dead, Sadecky died at the age of 24.

An autopsy revealed that Sadecky had a mild heart infection that likely caused him to go into cardiac arrest during the game. Six years earlier, Nanne, then an Ohio state commissioner and roster of the New York Rangers, also nearly died after collapsing twice in three weeks. He was diagnosed with myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle – and missed two full years of hockey before transferring to the University of Minnesota.

“He was one of the nicest guys on the team. He spoke good English as a Slovak,” said Nanne of Trencin-born Sadecky.