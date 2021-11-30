China’s Fan, Wang Takes Men’s and Women’s Singles Titles on Table Tennis Worlds

Fan Zhendong returns a shot to Truls Moregard of Sweden during the men’s singles final of the 2021 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships held at the George R. Brown Convention Center on November 29, 2021 in Houston, Texas. [Photo/Agencies]



HOUSTON – Fan Zhendong of China, the world number one, defeated Swede Truls Moregard 4-0 to take the men’s singles title, while Wang Manyu was crowned women’s singles world champion at the World Table Tennis Championships here on Monday.

Fan lived up to his reputation as the world’s best player when he capped Moregard’s dream run with a 4-0 straight-line victory (11-6, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8).

“I’m really happy. I was really nervous before the game because I wanted to win the honor for my team and country. With this latest win, I look forward with more confidence as I continue to develop my career,” said Fan.

Fan, 24, is known for his excellent technique and explosiveness. He reached number one in the world rankings after being ranked No. 2 for 29 consecutive months from November 2015.

“It’s disappointing to lose, but I’m glad I made it to the final. Fan is the number one in the world for a reason and it’s a tough game. I’m just looking forward to going home and my silver medal with my friends and family,” said Moregard.

The 19-year-old Swede has underlined his growing credentials with outstanding performances all week, stunning his more illustrious opponents, including Timo Boll, Ahmed Saleh, Chuang Chih-Yuan, Patrick Franziska, Lim Jonghoon and Quadri Aruna.

Wang Manyu in action against Sun Yingsha during the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, USA, November 29, 2021. [Photo/IC]



In the women’s competition, world number 4 Wang Manyu defeated compatriot and world number 2 Sun Yingsha 4-2 (11-13, 11-7, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8, 17-15) in a nail-biting match.

Sun seized the early initiative by winning the first game 13-11 and took control of the opening game with her compact shots, speed and aggression. However, Wang made it 1-1 after winning the second game 11-7.

The advantage hit back to Sun who took a 2-1 lead after winning the third game 11-6. After that, the game was tied at 2-2, with Wang dominating and winning the fourth game 11-6.

Wang led 3-2 after winning the fifth game 11-8. After racking up six game points in the sixth game, Wang finally defeated Sun 17-15 in the riveting spectacle.

“I’m really excited right now. I don’t think there are losers tonight. Yingsha and I are very good friends and we inspire each other to do our best. I want to thank Yingsha for the good fight and also all the fans who support us”, said Wang.

“Despite this defeat, I am happy to have reached the final. Congratulations to Wang who deserves this victory. We know each other very well, but I made several mistakes during this match and she played better than me today.” I am grateful for all the support I have received and will continue to work hard,” said Sun.

Wang Manyu reacts after a point against Sun Yingsha in the women’s singles final of the 2021 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships held at the George R. Brown Convention Center on November 29, 2021 in Houston, Texas. [Photo/Agencies]



Earlier in the day, Wang and Sun retained the women’s doubles title together with a straight-game victory over Japanese pair Mima Ito/Hina Hayata 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-8).

Hayata and Ito called an important timeout in the third game and reversed a 4-1 deficit to take a 5-4 lead. But it’s not enough, because Wang and Sun finished the match in style.

“We are very excited to win this title. Mima and Hina have very fast, smooth connections and they are strong opponents. But we developed a lot ourselves and I think the key to winning this match was because of our bond and understanding from each other,” says Sun.

“We prepared for every difficulty we could have encountered in this match. We tried to just play our way in the game. Thank you to all the fans who supported us,” Wang said.

In men’s doubles, Mattias Falck and Kristian Karlsson are the first pair from Sweden to take home the title since 1991. South Korean opponents Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon fought bravely to the end, putting in a solid effort to claim game three.

The main round of applause, however, was reserved for Falck/Karlsson, who bounced back strongly and delivered two game points in the fourth to secure a stunning 3-1 win.

The Swedish combination defeated front-runners Lin Gaoyuan/Liang Jingkun from China in Sunday’s semifinals, after beating Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

On Sunday, Chinese duo Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha defeated Japanese opponents Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto 3-0 to capture the mixed doubles title.