Ron Rivera Gives Passionate Speech After Washington’s Victory Over Seattle

Ron Rivera wanted Monday night’s game against the Seahawks badly.

After the Washington Football Team’s rollercoaster victory over Seattle on 17-15 onMonday night football, the head coach got excited as he trotted into the tunnel at FedEx Field.

“Let’s [expletive] go,” and animated Rivera screamedas many fans cheered the head coach as he jogged off the field.

Just minutes later, Rivera made an impassioned speech to his club after the win, telling his players that everything they hope to achieve is ahead of them.

“Everything we need is in this room. We need everyone in this room,” Rivera said. “We have to work together, stick together and be the team we can be [expletive] to be.”

With the win, Washington’s third consecutive year, the club reached seventh place and the last Wild Card spot in the NFC. With the Cowboys also losing this weekend, Washington is just two games behind Dallas in the NFC East. The two teams have yet to meet this season and will play twice in a three-week period in December.

Last week after Washington’s win over Carolina, Rivera said he… wouldn’t rule out a chance of winning the division. And with only six races to go, there is a path for the Burgundy and Gold to make it happen.