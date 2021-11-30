Barbados: Cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers in ‘shock’ over decision to become republic | Royal | News





Barbadian-born all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers, 85, expressed disappointment after the Caribbean nation decided to become a republic. While the Caribbean nation has ended 400 years as a so-called constitutional monarchy, Barbados remains a member of the Commonwealth – alongside republics like South Africa and India.

The move comes after more than a decade of constitutional discussions in Barbados. Despite plans in 2008 to hold a referendum, no poll was held and instead the Barbados government announced it plans to cut ties with Buckingham Palace in 2020. Barbados will replace Her Majesty with President Sandra Mason, 72, later today, just 55 years after the country celebrated independence from the United Kingdom. Prince Charles, 73, will be in Bridgetown to celebrate the constitutional change. JUST IN: William ‘caught Kate’s attention’ ten years before they met in college

But Sir Sobers, who made his test debut for the West Indies against England in 1954, told the Telegraph: “It will be very sad for many of us.” The cricket legend, who was knighted in the capital of Barbados after playing for Nottinghamshire for a period of his career, added: “The Queen was highly regarded here. “It will be very sad for many of us. “It was a bit of a shock.” READ MORE: Kate’s Birthday Tradition for George, Charlotte and Louis Uncovered

“When she took the sword to knight me, my little boy was there and he said, ‘Don’t hit my father with that!'” But Sir Sobers also explained how the Queen, 95, would be present during the side’s friendlies at Lords. Following Barbados’ decision to cut ties with the Crown, there are concerns that other countries may soon join them. However, when Canberra asked Australian voters in 1999 whether the country should become a republic Down Under, voters supported preserving the royal family at 55 to 45 percent.

