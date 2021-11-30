College Footballs Great Man Theory gets a new test at USC





Lincoln is the rarest combination of an extraordinary person and an elite football coach, said Mike Bohn, USC athletic director. His successes and offensive accolades as head coach over the past five years have been staggering. Lincoln will recruit relentlessly, develop its players on and off the field, and implement a strong culture in which the program will operate with the highest level of integrity and professionalism. Despite the countless messes, disasters, humiliations and misfires that have befallen USC since the last prolonged turn of undeniable relevance in the early 2000s, there were no pleas for patience, no words of caution. This is for our current players, our former players, our alumni, our fans and our entire university community, Bohn said. Our time is now. Possibly. But Bohn’s, and Rileys’, move is not without risks; there are dangers in turning a school into a site to test the big man idea. Oklahoma tolerates that, and now has a hard time swallowing. The deification worked well enough when Stoops, a self-described program man, ruled Norman. (The irony seemed to be lost in Oklahoma when in the same statement in which the leaders repeatedly stated that the success of the football program was not concentrated in one person, Stoops would return and coach the Sooners in their bowling game.) But the departure of Riley, who, even as head coach, still played for Oklahoma, sparked a recruitment bloodshed. For example, outstanding quarterback candidate Malachi Nelson withdrew from his Oklahoma alliance, which he decided to attend, he said because of stability in the coaching staff. Other top recruits also fled immediately, and the transfer portal could easily distort parts of Oklahoma’s existing roster. The Sooners will be aggressive in their quest. They must be, because they are not alone. Louisiana, which lost Billy Napier to Florida, is looking for someone to lead it in the resurgent Sun Belt Conference. Virginia Tech is still headhunting. So is Duke.

