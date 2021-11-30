Sports
Table tennis: Two first world champions from China crowned in Houston, Sport News & Top Stories
SINGAPORE – From reserve in China’s Olympic table tennis team, Wang Manyu is now No. 4 world champion after beating compatriot and world No. 2 Sun Yingsha 4-2 (11-13, 11-7, 6-11), 11-6, 11 -8, 17-15) in the final of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships on Monday (November 29) in Houston, Texas.
This is Wang’s first world championship crown and en route to the final, the 22-year-old avenged her 2019 semi-final loss to No. 1 Chen Meng with a hard-fought 4-3 victory in this year’s semi-final.
Wang was named reserve for the Chinese team at the Tokyo Olympics, eventually helping her team win their fourth straight gold after replacing the injured Liu Shiwen.
At Texas, Sun quickly took a 3-0 lead in the first game on Monday, but Wang rallied to lead 10-6. But she couldn’t convert any of her five game points, and Sun only needed one to win the first game 13-11.
In the second game, Wang also came from behind to lead 10-6 on some unforced errors by Sun and this time Wang gave her advantage by winning the second game 11-7.
Sun kept her cool to win the third game 11-6, but a resurgent Wang came back to win the next two games and led 3-2 overall, taking just one game to become world champion. be crowned.
The final match saw long rallies and a close battle between the women’s doubles world champions, but in the end, two unforced mistakes by Sun made Wang the world champion for the first time.
In the post-match interview, Wang said she will celebrate by reviewing the match to see how she can improve in future matches.
She added: “I’m really excited and happy now. I don’t think there is a loser in tonight’s final. We are the same age and we are good opponents, good friends. We inspire each other to do our best, So I want to thank Sha-sha and all the fans who support us.”
Olympic singles silver medalist Sun, 21, said: “Firstly, I am very happy to have made it to the finals in all three events I participated in. I congratulate Manyu, she did a very good job tonight.
“We know each other very well and I made some mistakes tonight, but I’m still very happy.”
Earlier in the competition, Wang and Sun retained their women’s doubles gold medal after defeating Japanese duo Mima Ito and Hina Hayata. Sun also added the mixed doubles gold to her draw this year, after she and Wang Chuqin defeated Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto and Hayata.
Meanwhile, in the men’s singles final, a new champion was also crowned when Chinese world No. 1 Fan Zhendong comfortably defeated Swedish teenager Truls Moregard 4-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-7, 11-8).
This is Fan’s fourth World Cup outing, with his previous best finish being second in 2017. He won joint bronze in 2015 and was eliminated in the round of 16 in 2019.
Silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, Fan, 24, was ecstatic about the result, adding: “Actually before the game I was very nervous because it’s not just about my own goals, I have to take responsibility (for the team) and I wanted to win this honor for our team and I did it.
“Every game is like an adventure for me, so this last game is not the last point for me and I hope I can learn a lot from this game and continue my career and develop myself.”
While the world number 77 Moregard was disappointed to lose the final, he was happy to have made it this far in the competition.
The 19-year-old said: “He is a much better player, he is number 1 in the world for a reason and it was a difficult game.”
