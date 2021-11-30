Why was the Seahawks onside kick recovery destroyed against Washington? NFL Rule Explained





The NFL rulebook strikes again. This time, it helped topple a miraculous Seahawks on-side kick recovery in the final minute of their “Monday Night Football” game against the Washington Football Team. Had the Seattle recovery gone ahead, Russell Wilson could have attempted a game-winning drive, trailing 17-15, after scoring a late touchdown (but the 2-point conversion attempt failed). MORE: Seahawks vs. Washington final score, results: Washington wins third behind Antonio Gibson’s strong play Unfortunately for Seattle, the call was quashed despite Gavin Heslop appearing to recover the kick at the 10-yard mark from the tee, the minimum distance the ball must travel to be recovered by the kicking team without the receiving team touches the ball first. Here is the relevant rule, which is set forth in: Section 6-1-3 of the NFL Rulebook: “At least two players (other than a holder) must be lined up inbounds between the touchline and the bottom (outside) of the measuring line number, and at least two players (other than a holder) must be lined up between the top (inside) of the meter line number and the incoming lines.” MORE: NFL Standings: Updated AFC, NFC Playoff Photo After Week 12 of 2021 Season As the Football Zebras Twitter account noted in the tweet below, Seattle fell short of those criteria because only one player Josh Johnson drove back in the row between the hash sign and the number marker. If linebacker Nick Bellore, the offending player in the illegal formation penalty, had lined up a yard or so to his right, the game would have counted. At a kick-off, at least two players must stand between the sidelines and the numbers, and at least two additional players between the numbers and the markers. Only one kicking team player sits between the hashes and the numbers: illegal formation. Good catch pic.twitter.com/8yMbYoI32S F Zs (@footballzebras) November 30, 2021 MORE: When Will Washington Football Team Pick a New Name? Search is limited to these 8 options So there you have it: a tricky statement perhaps, but one clearly drafted and defined by the NFL. It was a devastating end for the Seahawks, who nearly recovered a subsequent second attempt at an onside kick. The loss dropped them to 3-8 on the season. It was also difficult, as the Seahawks had finally scored a goal, albeit too late after five straight kicks in the second half, four of them three-and-outs. Wilson led Seattle on a 10-play, 96-yard touchdown drive in 2:04 playing time to put Seattle in position to score a 2-point conversion with 15 seconds left. But an interception on the game by WFT’s Kendall Fuller forced Seattle’s onside effort. It should also be noted that the Seahawks were only in that position because Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera chose to go for a late touchdown instead of a field goal. The play was initially rated as a touchdown, but the umpires overturned it after determining that Logan Thomas failed to complete the catch near the goal line. That decision nearly cost the WFT a win. The Seahawks were only three feet from claiming it.

