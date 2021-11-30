Sports
When is the next Manningcast? Full TV Schedule For ‘Monday Night Football’ After Week 12
Those looking forward to seeing the Manning brothers in “Monday Night Football” will have to wait another week to see them.
“Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” will take a week-long hiatus as part of the brothers’ broadcast deal with ESPN. Peyton and Eli are scheduled to host their simulcast for only 10 of the 17 “Monday Night Football” games in 2021, so they will continue to pick and choose their broadcast options.
To date, the Manningcasthas had seven episodes. That means they will have three more broadcasts during the last six Monday night games of the season. It goes without saying that the Mannings could alternate weeks on and weeks to close out the season, but they haven’t disclosed their plans for the final six weeks.
At least we know one thing. The ManningCast will not air in week 12, but it will not be interrupted for an extended period of time.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Manning MegaCast in 2021 and why ESPN chose to debut the program this season.
When is the next Manning broadcast?
Peyton and Eli Manning will not be on the air for Week 12 for the Washington Football Team vs. sea hawks. The brothers take a week off before returning to the ESPN airwaves on Week 13 for the Bills vs. patriotic. That match will temporarily decide which team tops the AFC East, so it will be a consistent battle in the AFC playoff race.
The full schedule for “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” has not yet been announced. It remains fluid and ESPN and the Mannings seem to be following their broadcasting approach from week to week. There will be three Manningcast broadcasts during the last six “Monday Night Football” episodes of 2021.
How To Watch Manning Brothers On ‘Monday Night Football’
“Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” airs on ESPN2. It will also be simulcast on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, which has several subscription options. You can view them all below.
|Product
|Total price from 13 Aug
|ESPN+ Monthly Subscription
|$6.99/month
|ESPN+ Annual Subscription
|$69.99 / year
|The Disney Bundle with Hulu Ads Supported
|$19.99/month
|The Disney Bundle with Hulu No Ads
|$13.99/month
|UFC PPV Standalone
|$69.99 each
|UFC PPV Package (UFC PPV & ESPN+ Annual)
|$89.98, then $69.99 per year
|UFC PPV and the Disney Bundle
|$83.98, then $13.99/month
Viewers can also stream ‘Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli via fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Why Peyton And Eli Manning Are Playing ‘Monday Night Football’
ESPN announced that Peyton and Eli Manning would be joining “Monday Night Football” on July 19, 2021.
“Offering multiple viewing options for Monday Night Football over the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value to our fans, ESPN president and sports content Jimmy Pitaro said via a press release. “Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach , to engage in conversation about wider, big topics while also delving into the game, just like fans do when watching with their family and friends.”
The deal was seen as a major problem for ESPN. Peyton Manning had refused to host “Monday Night Football” for years because of travel and because he didn’t want to criticize Eli during his playing career. However, the elder Manning has produced several shows on ESPN, including “Peyton’s Places and “Detail”.
“This partnership with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to bring fans fun, innovative content,” said Peyton Manning in a press release. “ESPN+ has been a great partner for Omaha Productions [Manning’s production company] as we built out the The Places franchise and we are excited to co-create a new MegaCast format that will have something for everyone.”
The Manningcast has been a huge success thus far, with fans loving the casual commentary from the Manning brothers and the guys they put on the air. It has served as a solid foil for the traditional broadcast team, which was the only viewing option when the Manningcast was not on the air.
Program ‘Monday Night Football’ 2021
- Start time20:15 ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- live stream: ESPN App
ESPN has been the home of “Monday Night Football” since 2006, and for the first time in a long time, the network will keep its broadcast team together. Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese are in the midst of their sophomore year as the MNF broadcasters as part of a three-man cab. “Monday Night Football” games can be streamed via the ESPN app or via fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
“Monday Night Football” games featuring the Manning brothers are marked with an asterisk. The MegaCast will be available for a total of 10 games throughout the 2021 season.
|Week
|Date
|matchup
|Week 1
|Sep 13
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens*
|Week 2
|September 20th
|Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions*
|week 3
|27 Sept
|Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles*
|Week 4
|4 October
|Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
|Week 5
|11 October
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
|week 6
|Oct 18
|Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
|week 7
|October 25
|Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints*
|week 8
|November 1st
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants*
|week 9
|Nov 8
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
|week 10
|Nov 15
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams*
|week 11
|Nov 22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants*
|Week 12
|Nov 29
|Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Week 13
|Dec 6
|Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots*
|Week 14
|Dec 13
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Week 15
|the 20th of December
|Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Week 16
|December 27
|New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
|Week 17
|January 3rd
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
