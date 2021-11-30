Tennis star Peng Shuai – entangled in Chinese politics

Photo: AFP

The disappearance of Peng Shuai is currently one of the greatest and most mysterious sports stories in the world.

Today on The Detail, Emile Donovan speaks with Newstalk ZB sports news director and tennis commentator Matt Brown to separate the facts as we know them from the speculation; what this bizarre situation could mean for the future of women’s tennis; and whether this could be a turning point in the way sports organizations deal with the intersection of sports and politics.

Here’s What We Know: On November 3, Peng Shuai posted a message on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

It depicted a sporadic relationship she had over a 10-year period with a senior Communist Party official, Zhang Gaoli, who is married and 40 years her senior.

In this post, she describes a complicated, fraught relationship that developed over more than a decade, which Zhang’s wife was supposedly aware of. Peng talks about how close she is to her, she and Zhang were, how sad she was when he seemed to end the relationship seven years ago, after he was promoted.

But she also paints the picture of an emotionally abusive relationship: one in which one person has far more power than the other; where Zhang rules, forces Peng and exploits her.

Even if it’s like throwing eggs against a stone, and a moth darting around a flame to destroy itself, I’ll tell the truth about us, she writes.

Twenty minutes after the post went up, it was taken down.

Then Peng went missing. For more than two weeks.

After numerous commentators and players expressed concerns, including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic, an email, ostensibly from Peng, was released by Chinese state media.

But the Womens Tennis Association was not convinced. The chief executive, Steve Simon, said in a statement that he found it hard to believe the email was written by Peng, and the association is considering taking their tournaments out of China.

And then the International Olympic Committee got involved.

The president, Thomas Bach, and the vice president of the Chinese commission stepped in (a video call) which we did not see, we only had a small statement, saying that we talked for half an hour, she is fine , etc., says Brown.

To me, that just smacked of complicity. There was nothing in support of (Peng) and her accusations were actually to try to almost appease the world media for having so much concern about Peng Shuai.

Since then, other photos and videos have been posted of Peng having dinner with friends and attending a teen tennis tournament.

But China-based commentators have continued to question the veracity of the images and whether they were coerced.

Meanwhile, the WTA is sticking to its stance that the Chinese government must prove Peng is safe and sound, either by allowing her to leave the country if she wishes, or by allowing her to have an unsupervised conversation with Steve Simon. feed.

If nothing happens, Simon says the organization will consider the future of its commercial dealings with China, a major player in the WTA, which hosts numerous tournaments and contributes hundreds of millions in sponsorship revenue.

Losing China would be a huge blow to the WTA, but its principled stance is in stark contrast to other sports organizations, who are quick to recoil when their own athletes have said things that have upset the government of the world’s most populous country.

Matt Brown says there are few concrete details about this situation, and that there is still a lot of water under the bridge, but he admires the WTA’s position and thinks it could set a precedent going forward when sports organizations get involved. the dark world of geopolitics.