Junior Hockey World Cup: a Belgian wants revenge on India for his brother | Hockey News

BHUBANESWAR: Gregory Stockbroekx is currently mapping the business engineering scene in Belgium. But until 2016, he invented ways to get past opponents across a 100-meter field with a hockey stick in hand. That mantle has since been handed over to his brother, Thibeau Stockbroekx, who now finds himself in the same war zone as his brother did five years ago – the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup – again in India.Gregory’s message to his younger sibling is loud and clear: ‘Beat India’. That sentiment shared by the Stockbroekx brothers has a backstory that takes place in Lucknow.It was 2016. On a cold evening of December 18, Belgium’s blueprint for success had the chance to make an important point in its sporting history. After the seniors returned to the Olympic podium (silver) in Rio to end a 96-year wait, the Belgian colts came close to a ‘gold’ finish to the year by winning the Junior World Cup (JWC). to win. But India stood in their way during the summit conflict.The Harjeet Singh-led lads, with two stunning goals courtesy of Gurjant Singh and Simranjeet Singh, plunged into Belgian hearts as India savored its second JWC success amid deafening roars from a packed house.Gregory was also on the receiving end of that 2-1 defeat, who also came close to scoring in the match. The pain of that miss, and of course the loss, may still burn in Gregory.

Gregory Stockbroekx, left, with his burden Thibeau. (Photo courtesy – coach Jeroen Baart)

“He will remember it forever,” Thibeau told TimesofIndia.com in Bhubaneswar.

“He still talks about it with family and friends… I hear stories from him that it (the 2016 JWC final) was a great match and of course I want to do better than him and win against India.

For personal reasons, Gregory did not continue playing top hockey until two years later.

“Gregory chose a different path after playing the Junior World Cup,” coach Jeroen Baart, who was at the helm in 2016 and now also in 2021, told TimesofIndia.com in Bhubaneswar. “I think he played two more seasons at a high level (for Antwerp) in Belgium, but after that he chose to focus more on his work.”

The coach went on to compare the two brothers’ playing styles.

“I think they are different athletes. Gregory was a bit smaller and a bit more robust, a bit more instinctual, while Thibeau is much more refined, a bit more technique, a bit more speed on him,” said Baart.

By the way, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, the cousin of Gregory and Thibeau and the third top hockey player in the family, plays for the Red Lions (senior Belgian team) and was part of the 2016 Olympic team that won a silver medal and the squad of 2018 who won the World Cup. Cup.

Thibeau Stockbroekx (Photo Courtesy – Hockey Belgium’s Twitter handle)

TO THIBEAU

For now it is Thibeau’s time.

Like his older brother five years ago, Thibeau is here to play the JWC for Belgium, who will be the next host nation to meet India in the quarter-finals. And that’s the connection, and the sentiment. Thibeau has a chance to do what Gregory couldn’t.

Gregory even messaged Thibeau a few days ago.

“I received a message from him (Gregory). He said, ‘This time India will not win. Do everything you can to beat them.’ But we play against them in the quarter-finals and he played against India in the final, so there’s a big difference,” Thibeau told TimesofIndia.com.

Thibeau is ready. There is a big difference, only he may not realize yet that a knockout in the quarter-finals will hurt India much more than the defeat in the 2016 final did to Belgium. And so it will be for Belgium, if India manages to bring it over again.

But today’s world and the setting at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar is very different from 2016’s Lucknow. Covid protocols pretty much rule everything, including whether there will be spectators in the stands.

In Bhubaneswar there will only be a handful of fans. In Lucknow the stadium was full.

“Gregory once told me they couldn’t communicate on the pitch (during the 2016 JWC final) because it was so noisy,” said Thibeau, who has played for the Red Lions.

“This is my first JWC. We’ve all been looking forward to it. I don’t think anyone on our team, except the coach, has been here (in India) before. It’s a great stadium. None of us have been in such a big stadium. stadium with a capacity of 16,000,” added the 21-year-old.

The changing rooms that Odisha built for the teams with personalized space for each player also caught Thibeau’s attention.

“The stadium is really beautiful, also the dressing room with your name and your own seat.

“Everyone here loves hockey. There is really a lot of passion in the sport, in the newspapers here. It is very different from what we get in Belgium. There is more attention for the sport. In Belgium it is growing, but not as big as here It’s nice to see ourselves in newspapers and on TV,” he further told TimesofIndia.com.

Thibeau Stockbroekx (Photo courtesy – Thibeau’s Instagram account)

THE Quarterfinals

Frankly, India did not expect to meet Belgium in the quarter-finals; but a loss to France in their opening game put the home team behind, until they annihilated Canada and Poland to finish second in Pool B.

The Belgians, with two wins and a draw, topped Pool A by eliminating number 2 Malaysia on goal difference.

“I think it’s going to be a great game… We’ve analyzed India’s game. They are really good on the counter. They play in their own stadium and have a lot of passion in their game,” said Thibeau. .

All of India’s drag flickers, especially Sanjay and Araijeet Singh Hundal, have shown excellent scoring form – forcing opponents to be wary of India at penalty corners (PC). Belgium’s concerns are similar.

“We have faith in our goalkeepers and our PC defense team. We will do everything we can to stop them, but first of all we don’t want to give them PCs because I think it’s a weapon for them.” said the striker.

Thibeau is currently considered one of the hottest traits in Belgian hockey, someone who could make a fortune on the pitch for himself and his country. But with his older brother’s propensity to build a professional career, Coach Baart sounded a little anxious.

“I’m not sure what Thibeau wants to do in the coming years, but I think he has a bright future (in hockey) ahead of him. He can really conquer the hockey world, and I’m looking forward to that as a coach.”