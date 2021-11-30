China’s Fan achieves its first singles gold on table tennis worlds





Fan Zhendong of China holds the championship trophy during the awards ceremony for the Men’s Table Tennis World Championship Final at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, US, November 29, 2021. /CFP Fan Zhendong of China holds the championship trophy during the awards ceremony for the Men’s Table Tennis World Championship Final at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, US, November 29, 2021. /CFP Chinese Fan Zhendong delivered an offensive masterclass in front of a rowdy crowd at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, US, as the world number one defeated 19-year-old Swedish sensation Truls Moregard in a one-sided final for the men’s singles final. World Table Tennis Championships 2021 on Monday evening. As the surprise package of the tournament, Moregard has exceeded his country’s wildest expectations by going all the way to the final. But facing one of the world’s most technically gifted rowers, the unseeded Swedish prospect was powerless, losing the encounter in four straight sets, 6-11, 9-11, 7-11, 8-11. Fan Zhendong (R) of China shakes hands with Swede Truls Moregard after the men’s singles final of the World Table Tennis Championships at George R. Brown Convention Centers in Houston, Texas, US, November 29, 2021. /CFP Fan Zhendong (R) of China shakes hands with Swede Truls Moregard after the men’s singles final of the World Table Tennis Championships at George R. Brown Convention Centers in Houston, Texas, US, November 29, 2021. /CFP For Fan, however, it was a dream come true. The 24-year-old native of Guangdong fell short at the 2017 world championships, claiming a silver medal in men’s singles. He then finished second again in the men’s singles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After firing Moregard in such a domineering manner, Fan finally broke through. “I was actually quite nervous for the final, because it wasn’t just about my own ambition. I had to take responsibility and win this honor for our entire team. And I succeeded,” Fan said during the interview after the game. Fan Zhendong of China celebrates after winning the men’s singles final of the World Table Tennis Championships at the George R. Brown Convention Centers in Houston, Texas, US, November 29, 2021. /CFP Fan Zhendong of China celebrates after winning the men’s singles final of the World Table Tennis Championships at the George R. Brown Convention Centers in Houston, Texas, US, November 29, 2021. /CFP “For me, every game is a new adventure, so this final will not be the last point for me, and hopefully I can learn a lot from this encounter and continue to make progress in my future career,” he added. Earlier in the day, China’s Wang Manyu defeated her compatriot Sun Yingsha 11-13, 11-7, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8, 17-15 in a thrilling women’s singles final to win the Chinese women’s singles. expanded dominance in an event they have now won 14 times in a row.

