Washington uses physicality to surpass Seattle and move to NFC playoff spot





For Monday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, the Washington Football Team decided to adopt the formula it used in its past two wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. As a result, the franchise’s winning streak is one game longer after a 17-15 win and the squad is now in the seventh and final NFC playoff spot. Isn’t that great to read? As the Burgundy and Gold actually, based on their prime time uniforms, let’s call them the Burgundy and Burgundy in both weeks 10 and 11, they easily won the time of ownership battle over Seattle. After an hour of action, Washington controlled the ball for a “that can’t-right-oh-wow-it-is-good” 41 minutes. A major reason they were able to achieve that is due to yet another attempt at bruising from the attack on offense, which is currently the clubs calling card. Antonio Gibson made a total of 29 tries on the ground (a career high) and racked up 111 yards, while JD McKissic came in with 30 and a touchdown (in addition to his receiving score as well) before leaving late in the proceedings with an apparent head injury. Then there was the defense, a unit that was once an anchor (in a negative sense) but has now become an anchor (in a positive sense). Yes, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been erratic for a third straight start most of the time, but group defensive coordinator Jack Del Rios also contributed to the star dud with consistent effort and largely solid coverage, at least until Wilson’s last drive thatalmost ruined the festivities at FedEx Field. But it didn’t. And overall, the visitors were in third place 4-for-12, generating just 267 yards in total. Now, of Washington’s last three victories, this one was probably the least inspiring. Taylor Heinicke threw out an interception in the first half, Joey Slye had blocked an extra point and returned for two points the other way, and finally the hosts went through periods relying more on the futility of their opponents than what then. And again, without Kendall Fuller’s interception on the Seahawks’ two-point conversion, this story would be a lot tamer. Despite the evening’s imperfect qualities, Ron Rivera will still be proud of the effort his players put in. Since the farewell week, his outfit has turned into a super-physical team that treats its enemies the same way it treats obstacles like injuries or difficult breaks: by plowing right through them. Next up for Washington is a trip to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders next Sunday. The preparation for that tilt will have to be crammed into a short week, the journey to Allegiant Stadium will be a long one and send the Silver and Black, who will be well rested and confident after beating the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. will be difficult. But as long as Washington brings its formula, you have to love the odds. It may be old-fashioned, it may be a little boring, but it’s downright effective. It’s also why the postseason suddenly and miraculously seems tangible to the organization.

