Cricket: Perth Ashes test in doubt as WA sticks to hardline quarantine | The Mighty 790 KFGO





MELBOURNE (Reuters) Cricket Australias hopes to stage fifth Ashes test in Perth appear in jeopardy, with the Western Australia (WA) state government imposing its very strict quarantine rules and restrictions on members of the player family repeats. Perth Stadium is scheduled to host the final game of the Australia-England series from January 14, but WA authorities have urged players and staff to be quarantined after they enter the state from New South Wales (NSW), where the fourth test is held in Sydney. The thing with the Ashes and Cricket Australia is that we have put in place very strict rules, WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan told reporters on Tuesday. We have told them to quarantine for 14 days, and that should apply to all broadcast staff, all cricket staff. They can’t just take wives and girlfriends, (there are) the same rules we put in place for the AFL. It is up to them whether they want to abide by those rules or not. WA authorities demanded players quarantine before Perth hosted the Australian Football Leagues (AFL) title-defining Grand Final in September. WAs tough stance leaves Perth’s test in grave doubt given the brief hiatus following the January 6-9 Sydney test. The England players, who are preparing in South Queensland for the December 8 series opener in Brisbane, have successfully negotiated to bring their families to Australia, where the borders effectively remain closed to non-residents. England wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler said players might have reservations about staying in Australia if families were not allowed to cross state lines with them. Getting the families here was a big part of the negotiations, I think, and they’ve helped a lot here and we want them to travel with us, he said. If we were allowed to move from one state to another, I don’t see why the families that make up our bubble wouldn’t be able to move with us. Other Australian states have eased quarantine and border controls for vaccinated people, but COVID-free WA is expected to remain closed until early 2022, pending vaccination coverage. WA Cricket Association boss Christina Matthews said the test in Perth this weekend was just a 50-50 chance. Cricket Australia was unable to comment immediately. Other Australian states have raised their hands to host the Ashes final, including NSW and Tasmania. We’ve told Cricket Australia we’re here to help if they need it, said NSW Tourism Secretary Stuart Ayres. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; editing by Ed Osmond)

