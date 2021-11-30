Sports
When Will Washington Football Team Pick a New Name? Search is limited to these 8 options
The Washington Football Team will be renamed in the future. It ditched its old name “Redskins” in the summer of 2020 after FedEx, the naming sponsor for the team’s stadium, called on them to make the change.
Shortly after, Nike stopped selling Redskins clothing on their website. And Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the team’s name remained a barrier to construction of a new stadium in the District of Columbia.
As a result, owner Daniel Snyder announced that the team would undergo a “thorough overhaul” of its name, citing a desire to get input from various groups on the future of the name.
“This process allows the team to consider not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise, but also the input of our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community that support it.” pride represents on and off the field,” Snyder said in a statement:.
On July 13, 2020, Washington announced that it would change its name and logos ahead of the 2020 NFL season. They would be known temporarily as the Washington Football Team until a new name was chosen.
More than a year later, no decision has been made on a final name. When will the Washington Football Team announce its final name? And what are the possible options? Here’s everything you need to know about the name change that Snyder was adamant he would never make.
When Will Washington Football Team Pick a New Name?
Team President Jason Wright has announced that the Washington Football Team will unveil its new name in 2022.
“The new name and logo will be unveiled in early 2022”, wright said: in an interview. “And [it]will retain the traditional burgundy and gold colors that have been enshrined in the team’s history.”
That timeline would put Washington on track to complete a full rebrand of its organization within 18 months. The thorough rebranding process that “included 40,000 fan submissions, multiple focus groups, surveys, and a digital rollout (atwashingtonjourney.com) to help fans understand the process,” per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
For 2021, the team is still known as the Washington Football Team. But this will be the last season in which the team operates under that moniker at least temporarily.
Washington Football Team Name Options
The Washington Football Team has narrowed its list of possible nicknames to eight possibilities. Tanya Snyder, co-CEO of the team, announced them in a recent episode of the Adam Schefter Podcast.They are:
- red boars
- defenders
- Armada
- presidents
- Brigade
- commanders
- Red Wolves
- Washington soccer team
A few of these speak for themselves. Washington could choose to keep the current name “Washington Football Team” permanently or they could choose to roll with “Presidents” as a nod to Washington DC’s status as the nation’s capital.
This is why the other options are finalists for Washington.
red boars
“Red Hogs” comes from a nickname for Washington’s offensive line during the late ’80s and early ’90s. Washington’s offensive line was then known as “The Hogs,” and was one of the best in the NFL. They helped the team win three Super Bowls with Joe Jacoby and Russ Grimm at the head of the unit.
Pigs would be a nod to that group and the “Hogette” mascots that followed them, while retaining the word “red”, would be a nod to the team’s former nickname.
Armada, Brigade, Commanders and Defenders
The Defenders, Armada, Brigade, and Commanders are all centered around the military. That’s something that coach Ron Rivera, who grew up in a military family, has expressed an interest in the team’s new name.
This issue is of personal concern to me,” Rivera said when the name change was originally broached.
As such, any of these could be in play.
Red Wolves
“Red Wolves” is an interesting option, as it gained a lot of attention among Washington fans on Twitter shortly after the name change was announced. Red wolves are an endangered species that lives in the southeastern United States.
Redwolves are gaining serious traction in Washington. DL Jonathan Allen has hyped the name on Twitch, Compton did it below and the fan petition supporting it just passed 3,500 signatures. Redwolves are an endangered species native to the Southeastern US, as well as a past support squad for Navy SEALs. https://t.co/f6Pj0A0FBv
Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) July 10, 2020
Red Wolves was one of 40,000 fan submissions for the team’s name choice. Perhaps Washington will continue with it if it gets enough support from the fans.
