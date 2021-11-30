Sports
Washington’s third straight win puts them in the playoff battle – Washington Blog
LANDOVER, Md. — The formula for how the Washington Football Team could win was clear during training camp. But for the first eight games it was not the blueprint they followed.
When that changed, Washington embarked on a winning streak that would bring him not only back into the heat of the playoff race, but also within screaming distance of first place Dallas in the NFC East.
After Monday night’s 17-15 win over Seattle, Washington (5-6) has won three consecutive games and is two games behind the Dallas Cowboys. Washington also holds the seventh and final playoff spot with six games remaining. Last year, Washington won five of its last seven games to win the division after opening the season 2-7.
Washington’s run game and defense spurred the wrap with both on display Monday. Seattle was allowed only 3.42 yards per carry in the last five games entering Monday. No team at the time had rushed for more than 119 yards. Washington averaged 3.6 yards but finished with 153.
“I still think I hate losing more than winning,” said Jon Allen, a Washington defensive tackle. “If you win, that’s what we have to do. You don’t reward a fish for swimming. … Now we have to look at [ourselves] with a critical eye. We can’t get complacent.”
Another statistic: Washington controlled the ball for 41 minutes 19 seconds.
Antonio Gibson, whose injured shin has been feeling much better lately, rushed for a season-high 111 yards. That capped his season-high of 95 yards at Carolina last week.
In that game, Washington rushed for 190 yards. It’s a function of good blocking up front, including tight end John Bates; movement that creates confusion for defense and running.
Defensively, Washington closed off Seattle, holding his fourth straight opponent within 300 yards of total offense. The Seahawks converted just 2 out of 10 third downs. Receiver DK Metcalf was held for one catch by corners Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III for 13 yards.
The turnaround in Washington began with improved secondary play, with Landon Collins expanding his role and taking on a number of linebacker duties when not playing on safety. It has given Washington the ability to use three safeguards, which has helped to hide covers. And the line, even without injured ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat, remains effective.
It’s what Washington expected when the season started. Although it didn’t win 2-6, players continued to say they liked what they saw in the practices. It allowed them to maintain confidence and that confidence has only been built over a three-game run.
“We’re not gone [the hole] completely,” said Coach Ron Rivera. “It’s about learning and growing and it’s all part of the process we had to go through to develop as a team. It wouldn’t happen overnight. We come together and become the team we envisioned.”
Central game: Fuller had a great night in the cover vs. Metcalf. He was physical and competed for the ball with a wideout that excels in disputed catches. But Fuller’s biggest play occurred after Seattle had scored with 15 seconds left in the game and went for two to tie it. quarterback Russell Wilson had time in the bag and Fuller broke his cover from Metcalf and jumped a ball to Freddie Swain in the back of the end zone for an interception, preventing Seattle from harnessing the game. Earlier in the game, Gibson ran in for Washington to put in a 2-point conversion.
QB breakdown: Taylor Heinicke played an efficient game and was able to escape difficult situations in the pocket to get yards – with his arm or his legs. It’s what he does best. Heinicke sometimes holds the ball for too long, but he knows he can get from bad spots to play for it. Heinicke was not always as precise as he had to be; he missed seeing a few open targets. But he makes plays at crucial moments; he threw for 223 yards one touchdown and one interception. He is also a smarter manager of the game. “Confidence in that room is at an all-time high,” he said after the win.
Disturbing trend: kicking issues Washington continues to magnify. After Dustin Hopkins released, Chris Blewitt had blocked three kicks in two games – two in a loss at Denver, a game that could haunt Washington. Joey Slye made his first six field goals and five extra points until having an extra point blocked Monday. Blewitt’s kicks were too low; Slye fell victim to a Seattle overload that left a free rusher. But the worst for Slye: He pulled a hamstring on the play and couldn’t kick. Washington probably will have to find another kicker.
