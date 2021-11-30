Abu Dhabi T10: ‘An opportunity not to be missed’

“The USP of T10 cricket is that you can have a tournament of eight to ten teams in a few weeks”

When Eoin Morgan decided to embrace the IPL, such a decision was seen in England as contrary to the establishment.

When he went to the IPL in 2013, against the wishes of then-head coach Andy Flower, Morgan recalled Flower calling him and saying: "If you want to get back on the test team, you have to come back." Morgan, as he told The Cricket Monthly, replied, "No, I'm learning more here over the past two seasons and this season, even if I don't play well, [I've learnt more] than I learned in four years of county cricket. So with all due respect I'm going to grab this chance."

Morgan has since been a fixture at the IPL and many other franchise-based competitions around the world – and is a 50-over World Cup winning captain for England – and now, one of over 20 England players in the Abu Dhabi T10. He plays for Delhi Bulls. Delhi Bulls are coached by Andy Flower.

“Ten years ago, I never would have realized how many franchise leagues there would be around the world,” Morgan told ESPNcricinfo. “The opportunities players have now are great.

“I think a young Eoin Morgan, as a 22-23 year old who went to the IPL, was a huge opportunity for me and I feel like I got the best out of it by learning from other players. But if I rewind to that same Eoin Morgan, getting the chance to go out as a young player and make mistakes and compete against each other almost three or four times a winter in different competitions with other people around the world who play really, really good international players, it’s an opportunity not to be missed.”

In 2015, Morgan was named England ODI captain (he already led in T20Is) and things had changed so much that in England’s first game after their appalling ODI World Cup show, Morgan was actually in India to play at the IPL.

Andrew Strauss, England’s cricket director at the time, told ESPNcricinfo later that year: “These leagues are a melting pot of different ideas about white-ball cricket.”

Now Morgan is a veteran of the short-format game, one of the superstars, and someone who loves to play up-and-coming players. It’s a constantly changing game, one that Morgan has managed to keep up with.

“The majority of the younger guys who haven’t played a lot of franchise cricket who come to T10 are doing very well because they show a new attitude to what to do, it’s about eliminating any risk and looking at the challenge that lies ahead without getting angry about it,” he said. “I think batters, especially when I was growing up, would become precious if they didn’t come out, as the game changes at a rapid pace.

“The price on your wicket isn’t nearly as high as it used to be. I used to say that was five years ago, the game has changed so much in the last five years, guys hit it further, the fielding is much better, and the younger generation is doing that at their leisure. It’s great to see.”

On the future of the T10 format and whether it could serve as a way for cricket to have a place in the Olympics, Morgan said it is “at the forefront of challenging the game and where it is.” “.

“It’s a format that allows you to go around the world and the unique selling point of T10 cricket is that you can have an eight-ten team tournament in a matter of weeks. With the other formats we play, you can just do They are more taxing on the body, so a match a day for 12 days is harder to do in T20 cricket.

“So if you look at platforms that it could potentially benefit from, the Olympics could definitely be one of them.”