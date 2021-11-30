2021 NCAA DII Football Championship: Bracket, Schedule, Teams

The 2021 DII Football Championship kicks off nationwide at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 20. Before the action starts in the first round, we try to predict the perfect bracket. You can see the full video of my predictions by clicking or tapping here.

If you’ve been following this season, you know full well that this is a laugh-out-loud idea. After all, we just had a season where all but one of the top 25 teams lost a game with most of those losses disrupted. After seeing 18 teams with perfect records in the past two tournaments, only Ferris State has the honor this season.

This speaks for itself, so let me say it. First off, this brace is done for fun. Yes, I’ve honestly researched my choices, and I think this is how things can turn out really well. In the same sense, however, it is an almost impossible task. Why? If you’re among the last 28 teams in a season that has literally been like no other, you’re a contender. End of story. As D2football.com’s Chuck Bitner noted, this is the first time in championship history that all 16 conferences have been represented in the field. If I didn’t pick your school to continue, it won’t hurt your program.

That said, let’s see how wrong I got on December 18th. You can see my full braces by tapping or clicking here.

NCAA DII Football Bracket Predictions: Picking Every Playoff Game, By Championship

All 27 matches of the DII football championship, predicted

Super Region One

Team to beat: shepherd

Team to watch: smooth rock

Bracket breakdown:Now I’m going against the recent trends here. The last three No. 1 seeds in this installment of the series have all advanced to the national semi-finals. That’s not to say Kutztown won’t be able to make it to the semi-finals, I just think this is the year Shepherd makes it.

That means I clearly have Shepherd going beyond Findlay, but the other games in the first round are full of intrigue. Notre Dame (OH) and Slippery Rock are the last two Super Region One teams to advance to the semifinals. The last time these two faced each other was in the 2019 quarterfinals in a thrilling 65-59 shootout in favor of Slippery Rocks. Slippery Rock defeated Cal (PA) to make it to the 2021 tournament, and while we know their offense is among the best in DII, The Rock has some serious injuries to overcome.

The Bentley vs. New Haven is a replay of what later turned out to be the NE10 Championship game. In the years that I have watched DII football, it has been a difficult task to beat a team twice, especially in the span of three weeks. In this part of the brackish, I’ve already gone against one historical trend. I’m not doing it twice. Bentleys top conference felony curbs out New Havens top NE10 defenses.

Super Region Two

Team to beat: West Florida

Team to watch: State of Albany (GA)

Bracket breakdown:West Florida made program history again. With Argos’ first-ever regular-season win over Valdosta State, they captured their first-ever Gulf South Conference title and are now hosting their first-ever home game. West Florida played a tough program in its strange title defense, answering the call with a 9-1 season. The Argos are still the biggest contenders in my book.

You have to keep an eye on Albany State (GA). The Golden Rams are highly motivated to play football after the tragic death of Adonis Butler. They haven’t allowed a score since and already had the best score and total defense in DII. Now the competition in the SIAC is not the same as the enemy of the Gulf South Conference, but I think the Golden Rams have a win in them.

Lenoir-Rhyne caught fire at the right time. The Bears enter the playoffs with a six-game winning streak, averaging 47.5 points per game. Unfortunately, they have to face Bowie State. I’ve had Bowie State higher than most in my Power 10 rankings all season. Maybe I’m blinded by the serious playmakers on the defensive, but I don’t see them losing this game.

The hope, of course, is that we’re on a crash course for West Florida vs. Valdosta State Part II. It would be one of the best matches of the tournament.

Super Region Three

Team to beat: Ferris state

Team to watch: All of them

Bracket breakdown:This is possibly the most stressed super region in the brace. Ferris State enters the 2021 DII football tournament as the only undefeated team in the field. I can’t say enough how impressive a performance is in this crazy return to football. This is a complete team from their draft to top notch coaching staff and I’m not picking against the Bulldogs.

That goes against a trend I mentioned earlier if you notice. I expect Grand Valley State to sneak past Lindenwood, but this might be the hardest game to pick in the entire first round. If you look at what the selection committee looks at, these teams are separated by fractions into categories such as wins against .500 teams, performance indicator, and weighted OWP-OOWP. I just think the Lakers are on a mission this season and want to get to that Anchor-Bone rematch.

Harding and Northwest Missouri State have favorable matchups and will be a very good second round game if both go through. You have Harding’s top rushing attack in DII against Northwest Missouri’s powerful rushing defenses, also the best in the country. At the end of the day I think Al McKeller gives the Bearcats that little bit extra and this turns out to be a heavyweight brawl that ends as a low scoring affair.

Super Region Four

Team to beat: State of Bemidjic

Team to watch: Nebraska-Kearney

Bracket breakdown:As I mentioned on the DII football selection show, this has been an odd year for Super Region Four. The regular heavyweights Minnesota State, Texas A&M-Commerce and Colorado State-Pueblo, for example, didn’t make it. That’s why I think this could be a Wild West shooting with a surprise team like Bemidji State sneaking through.

Yes, you read that right. The post season isn’t always the best team, but the hottest team and Bemidji State is a bit of both. Sometimes the Beavers play like they have the best attack in NSIC, and right now it’s definitely hot. Bemidji State has won seven in a row and that includes a win over Minnesota Duluth and a Northern State team that fought for a playoff spot themselves. The Beavers lost big to Augustana (SD) last time, so revenge is on the back of mind. Colorado School of Mines has a lot of experience in the playoffs, but has not won a game in the second round in recent years. That’s why the Beavers are my upset special.

Augustana (SD) led by Kyle Saddler as quarterback is obviously a phenomenal team and could break my braces on day 1 of the tournament. If that’s the case, I think the Vikings will be contenders for the semi-finals.

Angelo State would be a fantastic story. The Rams have one of the best defenses in the country, but are much better on the run than on the pass. That’s why I think they could have some trouble if they run into Augustana (SD) or Bemidji State, two very pass-friendly fouls. And, of course, let’s not forget western Colorado and Nebraska-Kearney. This is just a fun storyline. The Mountaineers are making their first appearance in the playoffs since before most of their current roster was born, while TJ Davis was recently named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Year as one of the best in DII football when the game was played on the game is on. That is why I have the Lopers as a real sleeper in this part of the region.

Semi-finals:Shepherd, West Florida, Ferris State, Bemidji State

Championship match:West Florida vs the State of Ferris

National champions:West Florida