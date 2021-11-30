New stars appear at SNEPCo junior tennis championship | The Guardian Nigeria News





The 2021 SNEPCo Junior Tennis Championship, which finished this weekend in Port Harcourt, has produced an unmissable talent in the Boys U-10 category. The tournament, featuring singles matches in three age categories, the boys and girls aged 14, 12 and 10, featured a number of exciting matches, including the boys’ U-10 final. Malcolm Osaji (Lagos), second in the last three ITA Junior Circuit tournaments, who was favorite to win in the absence of the champion, Murewa Egbeyemi, was ambushed by Chidubem Amasani of Abuja. The director of the International Tennis Academy, Godwin Kienka, described Amasani as an unmissable talent. Playing in his first ever national tournament, Amasani played with the confidence of a veteran, progressed through the round robin stages with a perfect score of three and completely overwhelmed Osaji, who tried his best to fight back but to no avail. Amasani won 9-2. Chiduben is a great multi-sports talent, Kienka said. His stroke production was effortless, fantastic footwork and the fact that he can get on a big stage like the center court of a big club with so many dignitaries and with such confidence speaks a lot about his big heart. Fortunately, he has an expert tennis-loving mother, but we must now do everything we can to keep him in the sport, said Kienka, who has a deep understanding of talent development and sports management. However, Malcolm’s sister, Ndidi Osaji, put a smile on the face of her father, Jude Osaji, as she retained her Girls 12 title by beating Vanessa Inyang 9-3. Ndidi had survived a massive battle against Rivers State’s Fego Ayetuoma in the semifinals, which ended in 9-7. In the Girls 14, Khadijat proved too tough a nut to crack for the rest of the age group except Ohunene Yakubu, who has been promoted to the 16s and is the defending champion in that category. Mohammed from Abuja was merciless against Mary Iorlumun from Benue, whom they defeated 9-0 in the final after a closer 9-5 score in their group match. The star contest between two 13-year-olds who are the best talents in the group of 16 and under, Seun Ogunsakin and Ganiyu Mubarak, was won by Mubarak from Oyo State. He took advantage of a slow start from his Ekiti rival, after an hour of rain stoppage, to race to a 7-0 lead before the fight started. It turned out to be too little too late, as the boy from Ibadan held off the challenge to win 9-4. The Boys 12 was won by Onyekachi Ogumjiofor from Ibadan, who defeated Seyi Ogunsakin 9-4 In his closing remarks, Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, who was represented by Rivers State Sports Council’s Director of Coaching, Harry Opakriba, said the tournament would help boost the state’s sports development plan for 2022. has tennis as one of the top sports. The standard is unbelievable, he said. Rivers State will put in a much better performance next year. Two Rivers State players, Ayetuoma (Girls 10) and Marvelous Timibra (Boys 14) reached the semifinals. The sponsors, NNPC/Shell, were represented by Dr./Mrs. Gloria Udoh, Manager Social Performance Investment at the Social Corporate Relations department.

