Sports
HOCKEY FOR MEN: Bulldogs break through in the victory column
The Blue & White take their first win of the season after beating the University of Vermont at home.
Trisha Nguyen
Personnel Reporter
muscosportsphotos.com
In the second non-conference game of the 2021-22 campaign, the Yale ice hockey team took a 42 win over the University of Vermont.
On the weekend leading up to their Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Catamounts (291, 141 HEA), the Bulldogs (160,050 ECAC) headed to New York for back-to-back games against ECAC foes Colgate (880, 330) and Cornell (810, 510). After stunned by 30 in both competitions, the Blues and Whites returned home, still battling for their first win.
Wednesday night’s win featured goals from four different Elis, with two skaters making their first career goals. Despite the 25 shots sent by the Catamounts at goalkeeper Nathan Reid 24, the sophomore netless allowed only one goal of equal strength.
It felt great to get our first win under our belt, said Reid. We’ve been itching for a while, so we plan to continue that success in the future. I thought we played our best team game for all 60 minutes all season and I’m glad it showed in the result.
After the opening puck drop, UVM was soon overworked by the Bulldogs. Just three minutes into the game, defender Ryan Carmichael 23 batted in a one-timer from the point through traffic in front of the net. As soon as the Greenwich, Connecticut natives’ first collegiate goal was announced to the home crowd at the Whale, fellow blueliner Graham Lillibridge jumped 22 on a rebound from the left circle. Assisted by Henry Wagner 24 in his first game of the season, the Elis captaincy gave the team a two-up lead.
An intervention by a goalkeeper put the Bulldogs on the penalty kill late in the first period. The Catamounts managed to halve Yales’ lead after defender Robbie Stucker’s wrist shot from the point found the back of the net.
With just four minutes left in the regulations, an attempted clearing by the Catamounts was denied with a poke-check from center Niklas Allain 24 and a two-to-zero break soon followed. After beating and defeating Tyler Harmon to the post, striker Teddy Wooding 24 scored his second score of the season.
The win was so huge. We played a great game as a team and kept to it the whole time and we look forward to building on that, Wooding told the athletic department after the match.
53 seconds later, however, UVM reacted again, as a one-timer defeated Reid to the blocker post. After the Catamounts drew Harmon with one minute to go, a shot from UVM was cleared by Yale, giving center William Dineen 25 an empty net for his first career goal.
While shots on target only slightly favored the Catamounts 2524, it was the Bulldogs who went home on a high for the holidays.
We’ve waited a long time between wins, 80s head coach Keith Allain told Yale Athletics. It was valuable for the team to protect a lead in the third period and work it out like we did.
The Blue and White will host conference attendees at Ingalls Rink for the first time in three weeks. Over the coming weekend, the Bulldogs will face two other Ancient Eight squads: Dartmouth and Harvard.
Despite the challenges Yale has faced so far in the season, Reid stressed that Elis’s passion and confidence have not yet given up.
The mentality of the teams hasn’t changed all year, but I do think that with such a young group, we certainly crave the experience of winning more, said Reid. We don’t like to make excuses for why we struggled early on and we think we are a group that can have a lot of success in the future.
Since 2004, Yale has set a 32 home record against the University of Vermont.
