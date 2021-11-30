China-US pairs at table tennis championships mark grand gesture – Beijing Review

American player Glenn Cowan (right) shakes hands with Chinese player Zhuang Zedong after getting off the bus with Chinese players. Cowan missed his US team ride at the 31st World Table Tennis Championships in Nagoya, Japan, on April 4, 1971 (VISUAL PEOPLE)

The 2021 World Table Tennis Championships kicked off in Houston, Texas, on November 23. Four Chinese and American paddlers formed two pairs, each with a player from both countries, to compete in the mixed doubles game, marking the 50th anniversary of ping pong diplomacy. They took outright victories on the first day of the championships.

Chinese player Lin Gaoyuan teamed up with American player Lily Zhang, while Chinese player Wang Manyu teamed up with American player Kanak Jha.

“I hope both Chinese and American fans will cheer us on,” Lin, a 26-year-old Chinese player who is fifth in the world men’s table tennis rankings, said before the event. “It is not only the first cooperation between players from China and the US, but also shows a new way to promote the friendship between the two sides.”

“It’s a historic moment,” said Zhang, a 25-year-old American who ranks 35th in the Table Tennis World Rankings for women’s singles. “I am so happy that both countries can unite through table” tennis.”

How it all started

In 1971, the US table tennis team was invited by its Chinese counterpart to visit China after meeting at the 31st World Championships in Nagoya, Japan.

The invitation followed the chance meeting between two players. After finishing his training session during the competition, American paddler Glenn Cowan found himself on the bus taking Chinese players to the venue. former world Champion Zhuang Zedong reached out to Cowan, chatted and then presented him with satin brocade.

As they got off the bus, the two shook hands and this remarkable, historic moment was captured on camera and quickly made headlines. “Zhuang did something meaningful in the right way at the right time,” said International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) honorary president and Chinese coach Xu Yinsheng commentary.

Later, on April 10, 1971, at the invitation of the Chinese delegation, a plane with the American table tennis team on board landed at an airport in Beijing. They were the first US delegation to enter China at the invitation of the government since the establishment of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949. The Chinese team returned the following year. The two-way exchanges broke the ice built up over two decades of estranged relations between China and the US.

In 1972, then-US President Richard Nixon paid a historic visit to China, making him the first US president to travel to the PRC since 1949. At the end of the presidential trip, the two sides released a joint communiqué in Shanghai, marking the start of the normalization of bilateral relations. In 1979, the two countries established diplomatic ties.

“We have been thinking about how we can re-strengthen the friendship between China and the US through table tennis, building on the solid friendship established by our predecessors, to commemorate the beginning of ping-pong diplomacy 50 years ago,” said Liu Guoliang, Chairman of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA). He was recently elected executive vice president of the ITTF.

Liu also expressed his hope that the players would make their own contribution to the promotion and development of table tennis worldwide.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be a part of this huge moment in history,” said five-time US National Champion Zhang, adding that table tennis has helped her learn more about her own Chinese heritage.

“I love the sport. It can transcend all boundaries,” she added.

Judy Hoarfrost, who was on the US team that visited China in 1971, told Xinhua News Agency that moves like joint training and pairing are a wonderful gesture to show how much the table tennis community cares about bringing people together through sport.

It is important to realize “what our sport was able to do through ping-pong diplomacy in 1971”, to “pass on that legacy to our present and future players,” she concludes.

Chinese and American rowers during a joint training session on Nov. 22. The two pairs, each with a Chinese player and an American player, competed in mixed doubles at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, USA

Connected for life

“If ping-pong diplomacy was unintended five decades ago, the 2.0 version makes sense today,” said Sun Xingjie, deputy head of the Institute of International Studies at Jilin University. The new move shows the world that China-US cooperation transcends all competition.

The 2021 World Table Tennis Championships, the 56th in history and the first in the US, took place from November 23 to 29 in Houston.

For the newly formed pairs, each round was an opportunity to gain a deeper mutual understanding and create better teamwork, Lin said, adding that “we will work hard, game by game.” Lin said he often discussed tactics with Zhang during training sessions to work better together in the future.

“I think Wang has a very strong forehand and backhand flick, and I’m more consistent. So I hope we can bring out each other’s strengths together,” Jha added.

The pairing was made possible through efforts from both sides. The CTTA and the US Table Tennis Association have jointly filed their request for Chinese-American couples to compete under the ITTF framework.

“On this basis, the CTTA, together with USA Table Tennis, has proposed to the ITTF to pair Chinese and American players for the mixed doubles, so that these athletes, who are friends, can work together in the competition; and fans from both countries can encourage them and open a new chapter of ping pong diplomacy in this new era,” said Liu.

“What a wonderful gesture to have American and Chinese players compete in the mixed doubles of the World Table Tennis Championships,” said Connie Sweeris, one of the members of the US team that made the ice-breaking trip to China in 1971. “This gesture will lead to further cooperation and strengthening ties between the two countries.”

The renewal of Sino-US ping-pong diplomacy is much to the delight of table tennis fans, the sports community in general and people who support China-US friendship on both sides, Zhao Lijian, spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told a regular briefing in Beijing on November 23.

Zhao went on to say that the two countries should not allow bilateral relations to be dominated by a Cold War mentality, nor the old trick of drawing ideological lines or dividing the world through rivalry. The US should take concrete steps to implement its statement that it does not want a “new cold war”.

“By talking, by communicating, we have found a way to bridge differences,” he said, referring to US-China relations. “Even if we aren’t able to bridge all our differences, at least we can understand where we have honest differences, put those aside and focus on the areas where we have common ground,” said Christopher Nixon. President Nixon’s grandson, Cox, told China Media Group on the eve of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships.

