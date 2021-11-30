Robbie Ray is a sailor for Kevin Gausman’s money. The tiebreaker is in favor of the Jays

Two pitchers of about the same age and track record signed nearly identical contracts.

One joined the Blue Jays and the other heads west to match up with the Seattle Mariners.

It begs the question: which man would you rather have on a five-year contract, Kevin Gausman or Robbie Ray?

The Jays announced their decision on Sunday evening by handing Gausman $110 million (US). The next day, the Mariners added Ray by offering him a little bit more.

The deals are not copies of each other, but they are similar. Ray will receive an extra million per season over the same term, along with an opt-out clause after the third year. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, American League winner Cy Young also received full no-trade protection for the first two years, and a trade allocation bonus if split after that.

It will be at least two years, maybe longer, before it becomes clear which team made the wisest decision. The Jays, essentially trading a man they knew for someone they’d been in love with over the years. Or the Mariners, who believe Ray will become the undisputed asset of a team looking to make waves in the AL West.

Gausman and Ray seem to have a lot in common. Gausman is older, but only about nine months. They mainly use two fields to work their way through lineups, and in the past few years, both were scrapped before securing over $100 million.

Just over two years ago, Gausman was in a downward spiral. After a 6.19 ERA over 16 starts for the Atlanta Braves, he was given waivers and finished the 2019 season as relief for the Cincinnati Reds.

When he joined the San Francisco Giants the following year, everything changed. In the past two seasons, Gausman has gone 17-9 with an ERA of 3.00 in 43 starts. Of the pitchers with at least 175 innings in that same period, he is ninth in strikeouts per nine innings, ninth in opposing team’s on-base percentage and third in handling independent pitching.

However, there are warning signs here. While Gausman made the all-star break with a 1.73 ERA, he went 5-3 the rest of the way with a mediocre 4.42 ERA. The FIP suggests he threw better than traditional stats indicate, but when it came time for the Giants to pick a Game 1 starter for the postseason, they passed Gausman over to Logan Webb.

Ray can relate to both the good and the bad.

After an all-star campaign with the Diamondbacks in 2017, Ray went downhill over the next three years. He bottomed out in 2020 posting a 6.62 ERA over 12 appearances before being essentially given away to the Jays on Travis Bergen’s deadline.

The 30-year-old improved enough for the Jays that they felt comfortable offering him an $8 million one-year contract in the hopes of a bounceback season. He delivered that and more with a career season in which he went 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA, while striking out 11.5 batters per nine innings.

Ray seems to have slightly more advantage than Gausman, but an argument can be made that he comes with more risk. In 2020, his mechanics were a mess and an erratic command resulted in a 7.8 batters per nine walks. When the fastball isn’t thrown consistently for strikes, opponents have little incentive to bid on its wipeout slider. Projections for the future vary depending on whether people believe he will be able to maintain that pace or return to his former self.

At first glance, these two seem close enough in ability that there were probably some outside factors influencing the Jays’ decision.

First, the ability to prevent Gausman from handing over an opt-out clause after year three would prove beneficial in the future. When a player has an out-out, he provides the most upside potential. If he gets hurt or underperforms, the checks keep pouring in. If he throws correctly, the opt-out is used to bring in more money. The team is either on the line for a bad deal or missing out on the last two years of what turned out to be a decent contract. Neither is an ideal scenario.

The other differentiator is that because Gausman received a qualifying offer in 2020, he didn’t qualify this off-season. That means the Jays didn’t have to hand in a draft pick to sign him, and because they made Ray a qualifying offer, they’ll receive an additional selection in next year’s draft as compensation.

Each of those things is valuable, adding more separation than the $1 million annual salary difference. If the internal projections for these two were comparable, the extras would have been enough to break a tie. Aside from that, the fact that the Jays aggressively chased Gausman for the past two years suggests that he had their preference.

Long term deals are always a gamble. Last year, the Jays were lucky enough to hit gold on three players they didn’t need.

In 2021, they paid a total of $31.2 million for Ray, Marcus Semien and Steven Matz. That trio has since secured $334 million in guarantees through free agency. Whatever happens to Gausman and Ray in the coming years, they won’t give the Jays the same kind of return on investment that they did in 2021.

Either Gausman or Ray would have provided the Jays with the frontline piece they needed. Throw in an extra design choice, $1 million in savings per season, and the lack of an opt-out clause, and the Jays passing one of their own picks for someone new makes a lot of sense.