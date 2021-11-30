Ashes 2021: Moises Henriques stunned by Test axe, Australian squad, cricket news

Through no fault of his own, New South Wales veteran Moises Henriques is suddenly out of the fray for a Test recall.

Henriques was part of the Australian test squad for last summer’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy but was not selected in the four-game series against India.

The all-rounder was also named in the Australian squad to tour South Africa in February, but the test series was postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.

Matthew Wade was left out of the roster, and several experts believed Henriques would have replaced the Tasmanian at number 5 on the South African tour.

But earlier this month, the 34-year-old was not named in any of the Australian teams that traveled to Queensland for the Ashes.

Henriques didn’t play first-class cricket between March and November due to commitments in the Indian Premier League, and that lack of red-ball cricket contributed at least partly to his axe.

“I have a different view of what the selectors do,” Henriques says.

“To be picked on one test tour and told I was there and around to play on that tour, then the next test tour rolls around and you’re not in the top 25.

“It’s a huge fall as I haven’t played any other four-day games or (Sheffield) Shield games during that break.

“I didn’t agree with the way things were going.

“I didn’t really understand the logic.

“But it’s also not my job to understand the logic.

“It’s just my job to get out there and keep playing the best I can.”

Henriques has been one of the most consistent performers in the Sheffield Shield over the last 24 months – as of September 2019, he has amassed 1,145 runs at 60.26 in first-class competition, scoring five centuries and three fifties in that time.

Last year, he was named joint Sheffield Shield Player of the Season along with Victorian batter Nic Maddinson.

Speaking to reporters earlier this month, national selector George Bailey said it was “unfortunate” that Henriques hadn’t had an opportunity to push his case for selection since returning from the second leg of the IPL.

Henriques postponed his return from the United Arab Emirates to avoid hotel quarantine, then missed the Blues’ first two Sheffield Shield games of the summer.

When he finally joined New South Wales ahead of last week’s first-class match against Victoria in the MCG, Australia’s and Australia’s A-squads had already been announced.

T20 World Cup hero Mitchell Marsh and Queensland batter Matt Renshaw were included in the Australian A-squad, with both seemingly leapfrogging Henriques in the pecking order.

“Unfortunately for him, we haven’t been able to see him play cricket until now,” Bailey said.

“I’ve had good contact with Mo and he knows it’s not necessarily the end for him not to be here, especially as part of the first-team.

“We know he’s a quality player and he’s been very consistent, but I think it’s a slight difference between our Ashes focus to win it here and now versus the balance of the Australia A match.”

Henriques made his Test debut in 2013, but only represented Australia four times in the game’s longest format – his last appearance at the Baggy Green came more than five years ago.

Either way, Henriques is adamant he could make a much anticipated return to the Test side if he continues to pile up the runs at domestic level.

“I still believe that if I score enough points, keep slamming the door and keep doing what I know I can do well, I’ll play another test match for Australia,” he said.

Henriques leads the Sydney Sixers in the 11th edition of the Big Bash League this summer as the men in pink go on the hunt for a third title in a row.

The Sixers will face the Melbourne Stars for their tournament opener at the SCG on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 PM AEDT.

Australia and Australia A will play a three-day internal game in Brisbane from Wednesday, but the gloomy Queensland weather threatens to interrupt the squad’s preparations for Ashes.

The first test between Australia and England starts on Wednesday 8 December in the Gabba.