LSU plans to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as its next head football coach, sources say

In a stunning move, Brian Kelly is leaving Notre Dame to become the next head football coach at LSU, sources told ESPN.

An agreement is likely to be finalized in the next 24 hours.

Kelly will replace Ed Orgeron in his 12th season at Notre Dame, whom LSU announced on Oct. 17 that he would not return as coach in 2022, less than two years away from an undefeated season and a national championship.

Kelly, 60, became the winning coach in Notre Dame history earlier this season, surpassing Knute Rockne. Kelly is 113-40 (including 21 wins from the 2012 and 2013 seasons that were vacated by the NCAA), leading the Fighting Irish to the BCS title game in 2012 and College Football Playoff appearances in 2018 and 2020.

Kelly was recruiting for Notre Dame when news broke that he was leaving school, a source told ESPN’s Chris Low. He sent a group text message to Notre Dame players late Monday night informing them that he was leaving and apologized that they found out “through social media or news reports”. Kelly told the players he would share more with them at a team meeting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, sources said.

2 Related

Notre Dame, number 6 in the latest CFP ranking, completed an 11-1 season on Saturday and is still in the running to reach the third College Football Playoff in four years. The Fighting Irish suffered their only loss of the season on October 2 against No. 4 Cincinnati.

No previous Notre Dame coach has ever left the Irish, winners of eight national championships as voted by the AP, to take a job at another school.

Kelly’s departure comes as a big surprise to prominent Notre Dame sources who spoke to ESPN earlier Monday. Sources said LSU approached Kelly earlier this fall but declined any interest in the job. LSU gave another boost this weekend.

Kelly spoke of the possibility of leaving Notre Dame for another job last week, telling reporters, “No. [Pittsburgh Steelers coach] Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? Unless that fairy mother comes by with that $250 million check, my wife would want to look at it first. I should run it through her.”

Notre Dame has scheduled a press conference for athletic director Jack Swarbrick Tuesday morning at 10:00 AM ET.

Luke Fickell of Cincinnati will be a top target to replace Kelly at Notre Dame, sources told Low. However, the timing would be anything but ideal for Fickell. He has his undefeated Bearcats on the eve of the College Football Playoff, when they can win their game against Houston in the AAC Championship game on Saturday.

Fickell has drawn serious interest from several other major schools in recent years, but sources close to him said earlier this year that the two jobs that would be the hardest for him to turn down would be Notre Dame and Ohio State. , the latter being his alma mater.

Sources told ESPN that Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman would also be seriously considered for the job as head coach.

Kelly is 263-96-2 as a college coach, with two Division II national titles at Grand Valley State and 10 AP top-10 finishes. He came to Notre Dame from Cincinnati where he went 34-6 with two New Year’s Six bowling appearances.

Kelly brought stability and success to Notre Dame unlike the program in nearly two decades.

He failed to add a national championship, but the Irish have won a record they haven’t reached since Lou Holtz led the program in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Holtz and the Irish won the league title in 1988.

Running behind Holtz through three coaches, Notre Dame never came close to lasting success.

In the past 30 years, there have been 12 instances where a coach won at least 11 games in his last season at the helm of a Power 5/AQ school. Of those 12:

— 5 left for the NFL

— 5 either retired or fired for NCAA violations or scandals

— 2 took a job with another college football program Those two CFB bodies are Brian Kelly leaving Cincinnati for Notre Dame and Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame for LSU. — ESPN Statistics and Information

Notre Dame hired Kelly away from Cincinnati to replace Charlie Weis after the 2009 season. It took Kelly a while to find the right mix of coaching staff and recruiting strategy to make the Irish the consistent national contender. Since the 4-8 in 2016, the Irish are 54-9.

LSU ended a 6-6 regular season on Saturday, leaving Texas A&M upset at home in what was Orgeron’s last game. He announced after the win that he will not coach in LSU’s upcoming bowl game, with offensive line coach Brad Davis to act as interim head coach for the game.

“Whoever the new coach is, I wish him all the luck in the world,” Orgeron said on Saturday. “I will always be an LSU fan.”

Since winning the 2019 national title behind Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, LSU has turned 11-11 and Orgeron has been accused of improperly handling allegations of sexual misconduct by a player in the past year.

LSU paid Orgeron approximately $9 million this season, making him one of the highest paid coaches in college football, along with Alabama’s Nick Saban, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.

Orgeron was set to earn an average of $7 million over the term of his contract, but agreed to a $16.9 million buyout to be paid through 2025.

Kelly’s full salary at Notre Dame, a private school, is unknown, but it is estimated to be more than $5 million a year.

LSU has been linked with several coaches, including Fisher, who defeated Orgeron on Saturday and who has vehemently denied leaving Texas A&M for a job this off-season. Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley also put a stop to speculation this weekend that he might qualify for the LSU job, before accepting the position at USC on Sunday.

Yahoo! Sports first reported LSU’s anticipated appointment of Kelly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.