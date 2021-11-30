Tennis star Raducanu reveals the most important advice she received from Hamilton





US Open winner Emma Raducanu has spoken out about the wise advice she received from reigning Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who she described as a “role model” after winning an exhibition race in London on Sunday. Nineteen-year-old tennis star Raducanu made history by winning the 2021 US Open, her first-ever major tournament title, having previously been ranked 150th in the world. She and Hamilton attended the prestigious Met Gala shortly after, and the British player revealed the advice she’d received from the seven-time champions to step into the limelight. READ MORE: How Hamilton and Verstappen’s battle compares to closest F1 title fight since 2010 “I met [Hamilton] personally at the Met Gala and we had a really good talk there, and I’ve looked up to him, followed him and supported him ever since, but it’s cool when we meet, it’s really cool. “He said, ‘Be patient, you know, you just have to ride the wave. It’s all good, don’t worry’ good reassurance. He’s a really cool guy… [He’s] was such a good role model for me in terms of helping me through the next stages,” she said.

ON BOARD: US Open winner Emma Raducanu’s F1 Hot Lap at Silverstone

Raducanu is also said to be one of the favorites to win the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award in her home country, the award went to Hamilton in 2020 as he also received a knighthood. But she shook off her chances of winning the prize. “I just don’t even think about it. For me it’s something that is so far out of the realm of possibility… No, definitely not. I support Lewis in the race [for Sports Personality]said Raducanu. READ MORE: What does Verstappen need to do to win the title over Hamilton in Saudi Arabia? While Hamilton may have appreciated the compliment, his thoughts now turn to this weekend when he will try to prevent Max Verstappen from winning his first title at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. “It’s been a great year, so to be at this point in the season and have consecutive wins is a great feeling,” said Hamilton. “We still have our work to do, but we love such a close fight and the challenge it brings.” Jeddah will host the fastest F1 street race ever on December 5.

